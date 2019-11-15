Day At The Track

Matron Trots to Gimpanzee, When Dovescry

04:04 PM 15 Nov 2019 NZDT
Gimpanzee, harness racing When Dovescry, harness racing
Gimpanzee and driver Brian Sears
Fotowon photo
When Dovescry and driver Simon Allard
Fotowon photo

Dover, DE — Breeders Crown winner Gimpanzee and Hambletonian Oaks winner When Dovescry each added another Grand Circuit harness racing title to their respective résumés with victories in the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old trotters on Thursday (Nov. 14) at Dover Downs.

Gimpanzee proved a powerful 1:51.1 winner in the Matron on Thursday at Dover Downs. Fotowon photo.

In the $208,300 Matron for sophomore trotting colts and geldings, Gimpanzee ($2.80) and Brian Sears sprinted to the early lead before yielding control to Chin Chin Hall (Dexter Dunn) at the completion of a :27 first quarter. The son of Chapter Seven was relegated to third as Don’t Let’em (Yannick Gingras) brushed aggressively from midfield to clear with a circuit to go, but angled first-over to attack soon after stalking a :54.4 half.

On the backstretch, Gimpanzee sustained a strong attack on Don’t Let’em, taking charge effortlessly past three-quarters in 1:23 and drawing away at will for a 1:51.1 score. Chin Chin Hall emerged up the open stretch to take second, four lengths back, while Pilot Discretion (Andy McCarthy) rallied off cover for third.

Marcus Melander trains 17-time winner Gimpanzee for Courant Inc. and the S R F Stable.

The $176,150 Matron for 3-year-old trotting fillies saw Simon Allard send Breeders Crown runner-up When Dovescry ($7.60) clear of Beautiful Sin (Åke Svanstedt) and Only Take Cash (Tim Tetrick) into the first turn before controlling splits of :27, :56.1 and 1:23.4.

With three-sixteenths to go, When Dovescry faced a bid from Evident Beauty (David Miller), who circled stalled cover to challenge on the final turn. The daughter of Muscle Hill successfully held her ground, holding off a late stand-side rally from Only Take Cash by a half length in 1:52.2. Evident Beauty stayed on between fillies to maintain third.

Rene Allard trains 10-time winner When Dovescry for the Go Fast Stable, Yves Sarrazin, Kapildeo Singh and Lawrence Dumain.

For recaps of the Matron 3-year-old paces, click here.

For recaps of the Matron 2-year-old divisions, which were contested on Nov. 7, click here.

From the USTA

