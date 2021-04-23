Matt on comeback thanks to his bro

Matt Cormick (left) and his brother Daniel with Ozzie Sunshine, a first up winner at Cranbourne

Former leading concessional reinsman Matt Cormick has made another return to harness racing - and he's clearly lost none of his horsemanship skills.

After five years away from harness racing the comeback trainer's first starter at Cranbourne recently was a winner - but Cormick is quick to point out he wouldn't even be back in the sport without his brother Daniel's involvement.

"I work as a carpenter and a normal day for me is from 5am to 6pm," Cormick, of the south east Melbourne suburb of Chelsea Heights said.

"Trying to train horses around my job gets a bit tricky, but that's where my brother Daniel plays an important role," he said.

"Daniel's a linesman with an underground cable company, but he helps me out and then the racing side for us revolves around our work. But I honestly wouldn't be doing the horses without him."

But the two certainly seem to have their routine down pat, judging by the impressive Cranbourne win by the recently acquired Ozzie Sunshine ( Sunshine Beach -Smooth Hayley (Panorama).

"Daniel and one of his mates Joel Mulholland bought the horse after seeing her advertised for sale. She was a last-start winner and in good order. All I had to do was just keep her ticking over," Cormick said.

"I was hoping to trial her at Cranbourne, but they didn't hold up, so a few days before the race we went into the track and gave her a sharp hit out," he said.

Driven by the State's leading reinsman Jack Laugher, the four-year-old led almost all the way to win easily from Jak Magic in a time of 1.59-1.

Watch the race replay click here!

"We decided to give Jack the opportunity because I remember how hard it was when I was a youngster and trying to make a go of it," Cormick said

Cormick initially become involved in harness racing in the early-2000s.

"I spent six or seven years working full-time in the industry after I left school. I was with a very good horseman in Lee Evison," he said.

"Then I decided I should go and get a trade and become a chippie-and I've been doing that ever since. Before that I drove in races for two or three full seasons and landed a few good winners. I wouldn't know exactly how many!

"I gave it up in 2010 and came back five years later. I had a couple in work, won a few races, and then took another break.

"But once it's in your blood it's hard to get out. And I guess having had a grandfather in Des Kelly ensured that."

The late Mr Kelly, who died in June, 2016, was a wonderful horseman. Some of his achievements included the 1976 Navy Cup with his great horse Infield, who the following year took out the Kilmore Cup. In 1988 he won the 2yo Trotters Sires Stakes Final with Georgian Gent and was involved in the sport up until his death.

Cormick said he had enjoyed driving in the past but wasn't interested in returning to that aspect - although he expected it wouldn't be long before the family again had a race-driver in its midst.

"I did get hooked on it years ago when I drove at the old Moonee Valley track. There were always big crowds watching and you could hear them cheering," he said.

"The last time I drove in a race was at Warragul and I got the money. But I'll leave it to Daniel now - he's keen to have a go. He's just got his trials licence and wants to get really involved."

Ozzie Sunshine will have her next outing at Melton late this afternoon when she competes in a $7000 event for four-year-old and older mares.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura