Matt tickled Pink to be back and winning

Talented trotting filly Pink Galas helped mark her trainer/driver's long-awaited return to Saturday night racing at Tabcorp Park Melton across the weekend.

Matt Craven has been one of the notable absentees from Victorian harness racing headquarters since the region-based model was introduced due to COVID-19 and opened the night's seven-race card with an explosive victory behind the three-year-old squaregaiter.

The win in the DNR Logistics Trot (1720m, NR 61-74) made it two on end this preparation for the daughter of Skyvalley , who won at Stawell on resumption earlier this month.

Pink Galahs' co-owner Caleb Lewis is married to Laura (nee Healy), who is the daughter of Bryan and granddaughter of Ric. The Healy family bred Maori Miss, the mare who instigated arguably Australia's most famous trotting breeding line, which includes the famed Maori's Idol but also Maori Mia, the great-great granddam of Pink Galahs.

"Bryan Healy, who is famous with all the Maori horses, it's great that he's been able to come in on the ownership and he's always looking forward to an update as to how she's going," Craven said.

"Early days when we first produced her, he just loved her. It's great to have him on board and involved in the journey. Caleb and Laura are huge supporters of mine."

Craven, who is based near Terang, said it was great to be back racing at Melton after such a long period away from the state's premier circuit.

"It's good to see a few faces you haven't seen for a while and catch up," he said.

"It's our headquarters and this is where we strive to be. Although we are not technically here at a metro meeting, it's Melton on a Saturday night, and going forward it will be good to get back to metro racing. I'm excited about what the summer is going to hold for harness racing.

"It's been an unfortunate time, but it could even be a blessing in disguise with a lot of our really good races being pushed back."

Pink Galahs has now won six of 11 starts and secured more than $40,000 in prizemoney for connections.

Craven has been the talk of the industry during the lockdown period for some of the drone vision that he's been producing for owners.

"We've been putting a little bit up on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter," Craven said.

"For the owners to see actually what their horses are doing and when they are working in a bunch, working up and down the track or swimming in the pool... it gives them a highlight and it actually helps them be involved with what their horses are doing from day to day."

Horses from the former "West" region of the state won the first three races on Saturday night's card before those from the old "Inner West" area claimed the remaining four. Saturday night was the first meeting at Melton since the sport moved to the three-region model across Victoria.

Racing returns to Melton on Monday for an eight-event card, starting from 1.42pm.

First-Starter Form

Your guide to today’s trots debutants

Tabcorp Park Melton today

Race 1: Niota Bloodstock 2YO Trotters Handicap

N3 Sangreal (2YO Father Patrick filly out of Solar Flash; trainer Paul Watson, driver Jordan Leedham):

First foal out of five-time winning It Is I mare.

Race 4: Schweppes Trot

N5 Flick It (4YO Fling It mare out of Sli Trix, trainer Bill White, driver Ian White)

Six-time winning Sundon mare's Great Great Granddam is Maori Miss, a dominant line in Victorian trotting.