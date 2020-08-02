Matticulous GB takes Preferred Pace

MILTON, ON - August 1, 2020 - Matticulous GB came back strong from a disqualification last week to win Saturday's $36,000 Preferred Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The Colin Johnson trainee was first to the line for the second-week in a row, this time comitting no interference and taking home the winner's share of the $36,000 purse for owner Brett Thompson.

Sylvain Filion fired Matticulous GB out to the early lead and forced Casimir Richie P to take a seat in the two-hole after an opening-quarter of :26. A returning Sintra made a second-quarter brush to the lead from third, leading by the half in :54.3 and three-quarters in 1:22.2.

In the stretch, a large Matticulous GB came back out and powered by to score the win by a length and a half in a career-best 1:49.1. Always A Hotshot finished second, while Sintra was third and Wheels On Fire fourth.

A five-year-old gelding, Matticulous GB is now four for 12 this season and has 23 career wins to his name. He paid $10.30 to win.

Saturday evening's 11-race card was spoiled by an accident in the fifth-race. The accident saw four-year-old pacer Best In Show made a quick bolt towards the rail at the head of the lane, taking out six-year-old Sports Column and driver James MacDonald.

The incident caused a chain reaction with five-year-old Yacht Seelster dumping driver Chris Christoforou and four-year-old Tyga Hanover falling to the track with driver Sylvain Filion remaining in the sulky.

MacDonald was examined by paramedics on the track and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Early reports were a possible broken collarbone and concussion.

Christoforou left the track under his own power, but did book off his remaining drives.

All horses involved in the accident were okay from initial examinations and escaped with only cuts and bruises.