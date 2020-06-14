Matty Williamson gets first training win

Oamaru horseman Matty Williamson continued a fine family tradition when he scored his first win as a trainer at Ascot Park today with Flossie holding on to beat outsider Hans Ideal by a nose.

“It doesn’t say it in the race book but I bred her as well. I’ve had her the whole time so it was very satisfying going through the whole process and getting the win,” Williamson said.

The three year old Shadow Play filly is owned by Williamson’s Uncle and Auntie Lance and Sharon Doran, his mother Bev and his partner Charlotte Purvis.

“Because I train her there’s been no pressure other than from the missus. She (Flossie) has raced well in two starts so I haven’t had too much critiquing yet.”

Williamson took Flossie to the front and dictated the pace but there were some anxious moments at the end.

“I thought she was holding, but having the full blinds on she didn’t see those other horses coming wide late and she knocked off a bit. In hindsight I probably should have taken a sit with her but she got the job done so I’m rapt.”

Williamson says Flossie has been a pleasure to train all the way through but that she’s likely to be sold.

“She’s very laid back and she’ll continued to improve. Time will be her friend and she’s now for sale to the right person.”

Williamson has only two horses in work. He qualified an American Ideal gelding called Mufusa last week at Oamaru.

“He’s a nice horse. I expect him to do a bit and he may race before the season is out if he’s not sold.”

Mufusa is owned by Geoff and Jude Knight, Williamson and his partner Charlotte.

Williamson’s racing colours of orange with a chequered sash were the colours used by the late Dick Prendergast. Matt’s father Phil worked for Prendergast in the mid 1970s.

“It was great for Matt especially with my old boss’s colours. Dick offered him the colours. He was a great fella to work for and he would have had a great thrill out of the win today. It was a thrill for us too as I’ve won in those colours a few times,” said Phil Williamson.



The winning connections --Bruce Stewart photo

Phil’s first winner as a junior driver was Hajano for Prendergast at Timaru in December 1977. He also had success with the Prendergast colours driving Kimrock and Thelma Hest.

Other winners at Ascot Park today were; Matai Jetstar which capped off a consistent form line to win for Alex Milne, Call Me Keith which won at odds of 76-1 for it’s breeder, owner and trainer Hamish Hunter, Melton Mafia for Wyndham trainers Gordon and Colin Lee, Allandale for Omakau trainer Lionel Sinnamon, Reattore for Mid Canterbury trainer Brent White and Winton trained mare Pearl Harbour for Winton trainers Katrina and John Price.