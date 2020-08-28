Maurice Holmes Vase the headline act at Addington

The running of the Maurice Holmes Vase headlines what looks a strong enough night of harness racing action at Addington tonight with a number of races sure to capture interest.

Darling Me, the daughter of Adore Me, looks to make it two wins from just the three starts in the second race of the night the Hydroflow Mobile Pace . The filly will need to overcome both a wide draw and a decent field that includes a stablemate of some quality in the form of Bettor Twist in order to salute. This looks a nice race to track the form out of given the fact that race rivals Stephs Boy and Avana are coming off winning efforts themselves.

The Basil Dean Mobile Trot sees open class trotting stock go to the 2600m mobile starting point to battle things out. Winterfell, Majestic Man and Enhance Your Calm will most probably take the fancy of most punters but lack of depth or talent isn’t an issue here with Didjabringthebeers better from the mobiles than most alongside Pres The Belle who wasn’t too far away last time to the races in a similar field.

The feature Maurice Holmes Vase takes place at 7.42pm and is a 2600m standing start event. Self Assured (pictured) should be all the rage with punters after his recent brace of impressive wins. Competition for the spoils may come form stablemates Princess Tiffany and Another Masterpiece. Value hunters may look to Spirit Of St Louis or A G’s White Socks to upset.

Nearing the tail of the card the 9th, the Airpark Canterbury Mobile Trot, goes at 8.34pm and sees Muscle Mountain attempt to further his ascent into the rarefied air of the open class trotting ranks. He’ll take on the likes of Rydgemont Son, the Paul Nairn trained Gil Favor, and The Player, a horse that might be a hit with the fillies but is finding luck a little harder to find recently.

Some high quality fields that should ensure competitive racing.

Ben McMillan.