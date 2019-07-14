Maverick Art paints a pretty picture

Maverick Art won his Maine Sire Stakes split, scoring his 4th win from only 5 career starts in a lifetime best 1:57.1.

Scarborough, Maine - July 13, 2019 ... The Maine Sire Stakes made their second seasonal appearance at Scarborough Downs on Saturday (7/13) as the harness racing three-year-old pacing divisions, featuring twin splits for both the fillies and colts, co-anchored an extremely strong Mid-Summer Classic Day card.

LucksRealDeal doubled his pleasure in the first colt division, grabbing the lion's share of the $9948 purse while scoring his second consecutive win in Maine Sire Stakes competition. Guided confidently off the car by driver Matthew Athearn, the son of Luckcammotion -Deal With Life maintained a comfortable margin over his closest rival throughout the mile before gliding to an 8-1/4 length romp at the wire, the effort timed in a career best 1:58.2.

LucksRealDeal is trained by Marc Tardif who co-owns the gelding in partnership with Leighton Property.

Just Chief (M. Sowers) rallied for second while Heza Deuce (B. Ranger) settled for third.

Maverick Art continued his season long demonstration of blossoming ability, scoring his fourth career victory in the $9947 second division of colts. Steered with determination toward the early lead by driver Bruce Ranger - after the prohibitive favorite, Bait A Hook rolled off stride behind the gate - Maverick Art dug in gamely to repel all challenges before gliding to a comfortable 2-1/4 length margin timed in a lifetime best 1:57.1.

Un-raced as a freshman, the impressive colt, a son of Western Maverick -Fiber Art, is trained by Adam Gray for owner Kenneth Piper.

CBF Bantam (G. Mosher) threw in a game rally bid to secure the bridesmaid's share while Victoria's Maverick (H. Campbell) was third.

The first $9717 division of fillies featured a battle of razor sharp pacers as both MoonLightAndRoses and MayDayMaverickHope putting their seasonal sire stakes unbeaten streaks on the line. The battle was rather short lived though as driver Steven Wilson hand drove MayDayMaverickHope to an uncontested early lead, gaining an advantage which they never relinquished.

The daughter of Western Maverick -Summer Hope, who is trained by Charlene Cushing for owner Darrell Tibbetts, recorded her third victory from only five career starts, all wins coming sequentially, with this one timed in a career best 2:00.2.

MoonLightAndRoses (H. Campbell) rallied three wide off the final turn to grab the place while JustCallMeBets (M. Athearn) secured the show.

The second $9717 filly division drew out into a field of five pacers which were all winless on the season as the more accomplished campaigners grouped into a separate split by the mere luck of the draw. CominRightAtYou and driver Ron Cushing took full advantage of that happy circumstance by choosing the pike route toward Victory Lane. The victory did not come without perils though as they were forced to withstand a determined overland challenge from Wicked Wanda (D.Ingraham) through the final quarter, and then further withstand a judge's inquiry after Wicked Wanda rolled off stride as they veered wide off the pylons at the head of the lane.

When the dust had settled, the daughter of Western Maverick -Express Ball N persevered though, scoring her first seasonal win for trainer Heidi Gibbs and owners Kevin Sywyk and Ron Cushing, in a career best 2:00 flat.

Cranky (R. Lanpher III) rode the pylons for the runner-up placing while We Love Western (J. Nason) finished third.

