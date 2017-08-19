Maxime Velaye happy to be in $200,000 Prix D'Ete

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - Harness racing trainer Maxime Velaye says he is on "Cloud 9" that his horse, Sports Authority, is in the C$200,000 Prix D'Ete race at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday.

The energetic young trainer, who two years ago won his first training title at H3R, has really come of age with his stable and despite his horse being the long shot in the race, is happy just to be in it.

"He is feeling great," Velaye said of Sports Authority. "I was very pleased he went a fast mile last week (winning at Rideau Carlton from start to finish in 1:52.4), so he will not be surprised on Sunday following a fast pace."

A gelded son of Sportswriter from the Good New Scooter mare, Alcyon Semalu, a 100% producer from six foals, Sports Authority is a half-brother to the $436,000 winner, Style Semalu (p, 5, 1:51). Sports Authority is owned by Guy Corbeil of Mirabel and will start from post seven in the 14th race feature.

"I am hoping he will do really well on Sunday." Velaye said. "He has shown the speed in the past. I just need him to do it for four quarter miles and I think he can do it.

"I'm really on Cloud 9 right now," Velaye smiled. "It is an honor for me to compete against the best four-year-old's in the business. You always dream about being in a big race like the Prix D'Ete, but now it is no longer a dream but reality. I am proud to represent Trois-Rivieres because we are the local stable."

It is a tall order that Velaye and Sports Authority are hoping to do well in the Prix D'Ete. The 2-1 race favorite, Sintra, comes to H3R with seven wins in ten starts and a record of 1:47.2 taken July 1. Just two weeks ago in his last start he won at Mohawk Raceway in 1:48.4.

Other contenders include Dr J Hanover, the fastest horse ever in Canada with a record of 1:46.4, Awesomeness, who just won at Mohawk Raceway in 1:50 and then there is the local hometown favorite, Sports Authority, who drew outside in post seven for driver Pierre-Luc Roy.

"I am hoping for a "wicked" first half mile," Velaye said as he gave his thoughts on how the race should go. "I'm guessing the #8 horse, Dr J Hanover, is not going to back off from such an outside post and he has shown good early speed in the past.

"So, there is a good chance some of the inside horses will leave hard too," Velaye explained. "And if my horse can stay inside and save some ground, he can grab a piece of the pie in the stretch. Plus, I almost forgot, we will most certainly need a lot of luck too!

"I remember Dan Dube had Duc D'Orleans in the Prix D'Ete in 2014 and he was the local favorite and long odds and Dan gave him a perfect drive that day and they finished second," Velaye recalled. "Maybe my horse can have the same kind of trip. I am confident that Pierre-Luc will give him the perfect drive."

Velaye said he was too young to remember the glory days of the Prix D'Ete back at Blue Bonnet Raceway, "but I have seen many photos of the great horses that have won the race and the huge crowds that would come out to the races back then," Velaye said.

"I am hoping that the race fans from all around Quebec and especially Trois-Rivieres," Velaye said. "will come out this Sunday and be cheering loud for us. We can most certainly use that energy to help us score an upset. Just like it would happen in the movies, anything can happen."

Track Notes: None of the eight drivers in the big race have ever won the Prix D'Ete before. Trainer Ron Burke is going for his third straight Prix D'Ete victory and Jimmy Takter won it in 2014 with Sunfire Blue Chip.

The special 15-race program starts at 2:30 pm. Also on the card are four divisions of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacers with two colt and two filly divisions.

Harness racing Hall of Famer, Michel "Mike" Lachance, is the Grand Marshal for this year's Prix D'Ete. He won the Prix D'Ete back to back with Matt's Scooter in 1988 and Goalie Jeff in 1989.

Driver James MacDonald, fresh off capturing the World Driving Championship Friday night, will be at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday, driving Awesomeness in the Prix D'Ete.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.