Maxime Velaye has Capteur De Reve ready for action

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Three-time Quebec-Bred Series Champion, Capteur De Reve begins his 2019 season Friday night at Hippodrome 3R as one of the main attractions in the Preferred-Handicap Trot feature.

The five-year-old gelding by Muscle Mass starts from post one in the eighth race feature for trainer Maxime Velaye and the Provoquante Stable of Mirabel, who bred and owns the champion trotter.

Capteur De Reve is seeking to become the first horse ever to win four consecutive Quebec Champions when he begins in the Quebec-Bred series that gets underway at H3R next week on Friday, June 14. There will be three weeks of preliminary competition and then a $30,000 final on Sunday, July 14. The only other horse that could also win four Quebec-Series Champions is the pacer, Wildriverbumblebee.

In preparing for the racing season, Capteur De Reve competed in two qualifying races at H3R, winning last week in 2:01.1 with an 18 Â¾ length romp. Stephane Gendron, H3R's leading driver, will be in the sulky.

"We got a lot of snow this winter, too much snow," said trainer Maxime Velaye. "He (Capteur De Reve) did have a lot of time off from last season and he actually lost a little bit of weight during the winter. He was kind of "overweight" at the end of last season. Maybe that was one of the reasons he did not finish the year that well," Velaye laughed.

A career winner of $206,000C, Capteur Du Reve has Velaye smiling this year.

"I know this is going to sound a bit cocky," Velaye said. "But I think considering how well he has done the past three years, that Capteur De Reve will have an outstanding season. He has been training very strong this spring and is so easy going at the farm and I know he is in much better shape than last year."

That is saying a lot as Capteur De Reve starts off his 2019 season racing against some formidable foes.

Rival Kinnder Dangerous from last year, was assigned the eight post on Friday after he nosed out Missionoftheheart last start with a super impressive 1:58.4 triumph in his first start of the season. Kinnder Dangerous is driven by Justin Filion for trainer/owner/breeder Denitza Petrova.

Missionoftheheart is also entered (post 6) and last Sunday scored a 2:01 triumph on a sloppy track and the prior start was second by a nose to Kinnder Dangerous.

Then there is Holiday Party in post seven and two starts back he won in this class in 2:00.

"I really think he can handle this field," Velaye added. "But all the other horses in the race already have a couple of starts and his last real race was back in November 2018. So, I wish for him to get a nice trip and finish his mile strong for Stephane Gendron and maybe we might see him in the winner's circle."

Currently, Velaye has 13 horses in his stable and he hopes that we will see all of them racing at the Hippodrome 3R this season. Velaye was the leading trainer three years ago at H3R, but since then he has watched Francis Richard rise to the top and lead all trainers the last two years.

"I hope I can come back and win the training title this year," Velaye added, "But I know my friend Francis Richard has got more horses than I do and he has some really nice ones too. So, he is going to be tough to beat again. The only thing I can do is try my best and see how it goes."

Post time for the Friday 10-race program begins at 7:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

From the Quebec Jockey Club