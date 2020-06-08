May days away from race track return

By Dave Di Somma - Harness News desk

Ricky May has heard the three words he wanted to from his specialist – “everything is perfect”.

And with that the seven-time New Zealand Cup winner Ricky May has been cleared for a return to the track this Friday.

“He said there wasn’t one blemish there at all.”

May was fitted with a defibrillator following a near death experience at Omakau on January 2. Driving AG White Socks in the Central Otago Cup he fell to the track, and needed to be resuscitated.

May says “they tell me it may never happen again.”

Confident that his health is now back on track he will be too, as soon as Addington’s next meeting on Friday.

“It’s been a while,” he said.

When asked if he had missed it, he answered “I have actually”.

A winner of 2949 races he has the 3000 mark clearly in his sights. If and when he achieves it he’ll just the third New Zealander to do so, joining Tony Herlihy (3530) and Maurice McKendry (3269).

He got a taste of what Friday will bring with a cameo as a “stablehand” last Friday night helping out his long-time friend Laurence Hanrahan.

“It was great catching up with people,” said May.

And he’s been a man in demand as news of his return to race driving has filtered through.

“There’s been quite a few ringing actually”

Among the trainers keen to procure his services have been Brendon Hill and Paul Court.

An Addington favourite is only days away from returning to the scene of his greatest triumphs.