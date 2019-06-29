Mayfair Johnny B upsets in top trot

Plainville, MA --- In a race that saw four horse make lead changes during the mile, Mayfair Johnny B made the one that counted the most as he won the $14,000 Winners-Over featured harness racing trot at Plainridge Park on Friday afternoon (June 28).

Nows The Moment (Mike Stevenson) got the best start and the front and took the group to the quarter in :27. But three horses were already rolling up the outside and Make It A Double (Mark Athearn) grabbed the lead going into turn-two. Immediately, the second-over Mambo Lindy (Patrizio Ancora) came up alongside his former cover and overtook Make It A Double mid-way up the backside. Mambo Lindy would then stay in charge for the next quarter mile.

With the field still in two rows Mayfair Johnny B (Jay Randall), who had been rolling along sixth and watching all the early action, pulled before the three-quarters and made his way around tiring and breaking horses eventually ending up second as the field was coming out of the final turn. When they straightened out for home, Mayfair Johnny B trotted right on by Mambo Lindy but still had one hurdle to clear. Nows The Moment who had the initial lead of the race, was back in the hunt and driving hard to the wire and gaining ground. But his lunge was too little too late as Mayfair Johnny B hung on to win by a length in 1:54, which was a new seasonal mark.

It was the fourth win of the year for the lightly regarded Mayfair Johnny B ($22.00) who is owned by the Kellogg Racing Stable. Jackie Greene is the trainer.

Driver Shawn Gray was as hot as the weather on Friday as he registered a Grand Slam on the card. He won with Jackpot Hill ($1:56.1, $11.60), Stroman (1:55.1, $3.40), Fargo Hanover (1:55.1, $2.40) and All Night Credit (1:57.3, $39.20). Two of Gray's four winners (Fargo Hanover and All Night Credit) were trained by Alicia Gray who led all trainers on the card for conditioning wins.

When live racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Monday (July 1) there will be a record jackpot for the Wicked Hi-5 wager in the sixth race. The carry over pool will be $17,909, the largest ever carry over for this bet since its inception at Plainridge Park. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts