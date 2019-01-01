14-Year-Old Invitational at Monticello

Monticello Raceway Race Secretary, Eric Warner was successful in putting a race together for six harness racing veteran campaigners that will go behind the starting gate for the last time.

The 6 starters sport an impressive overall body of work, between them they have amassed a total of 2202 lifetime starts, 369 wins and over $2,435,000 in career earnings.

On Monday afternoon, this bunch of hardy campaigners did not show any signs of aging, as the gate, a trio of aged pacers left the gate hard with Esprit De Kayjay A getting the lead and taking the field past the ¼ in 28.1. Delco Tross was first over at the half in 58.2 and took the field past the ¾ in 1:28.2 and was on top by 5 lengths, at the top of the lane Delco Tross (Mike Merton) appeared to be on his way to victory, but Rick Harp and Mayflowermoonshine rallied in deep stretch to overtake Delco Tross in 1:59.4, B Blissfull (Bruce Aldrich Jr.) finished 3rd.

For Mayflowermoonshine it was his 7th win of the season, giving him 52 lifetime wins, the 14-year-old son of Pilgrims Punch is owned and trained by Dennis Lacey of Aurora, NY and was bred by Elmer L Yoder.

Mayflowermoonshine lifetime stats include over 426 starts, a record of 1:51.2 taken at 3 with lifetime earnings of $653,000.

By Shawn Wiles