Mazzarati stuns at 24-1 in Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Mazzarati, a 24-1 long shot, motored down the stretch to win the first of Friday's (Oct. 23) two $25,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old filly harness racing trotters in a lifetime best 1:54.3 and Lady Chaos captured the second in 1:54.2, both over a sloppy surface at Harrah's Hoosier Park .



The top five finishers from each elimination advance to the $600,000 final on Oct. 30 at Hoosier Park.



Joining Mazzarati in the final from the first elim were Gotta Believe, Splash Blue Chip, Iteration and Ima Diamond Babe. Donna Soprano, the 3-5 favorite, went off stride behind the gate and third choice You Ato Dream made a break on the first turn. Beautiful Game also made a break.

Joining Lady Chaos in the final from the second elim were Presto, Swift Swanda, Big City Pearl and Hello I Love You. Flawless Country, the morning line favorite, was scratched.



In the first elimination, Mazzarati and driver Tim Tetrick were third as Iteration, with Brian Sears in the sulky, led the field through fractions of :27.4, :57.3 and 1:26.2. As the group turned for home, Mazzarati hit another gear and sped home to victory by 1-1/4 lengths over Andy Miller-driven Gotta Believe, who was sent off at 50-1. Ãke Svanstedt's Splash Blue Chip was third.

Lucas Wallin trains Mazzarati for owners Mazza Racing Stables and Stormi and Bruiser Stable. Mazzarati, by Cantab Hall out of Falls For You, has won four of nine races this season and earned $83,785. She was bred by Fair Winds Farm.



Mazzarati paid $50.80 to win.



In the second elimination, Lady Chaos and driver David Miller sat second as Dexter Dunn guided May Karp to fractions of :27.3, :57.4 and 1:26.4. Presto, the 8-5 favorite driven by Yannick Gingras, came first-over from fifth to take the lead, but was unable to hold off Lady Chaos in the stretch.



Lady Chaos, the 5-2 second choice, won by three-quarters of a length over Presto. Swift Swanda, with Trace Tetrick, finished third.