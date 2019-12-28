McCarthy magic on show at Bathurst

Luke McCarthy was over the moon last night after making a successful hit and run mission to his old hometown to collect one of NSW harness racing's most coveted trophies - one that carried a little more sentiment than most for the champion Sydney driver.

McCarthy is based at Cobbitty, south west of Sydney, but made the three-hour road trip over the Blue Mountains to compete against a crack field at Bathurst in the Kriden Park Shirley Turnbull Memorial, run in honor of the respected matriarch of the Turnbull clan.

"I've won the Shirley Turnbull Memorial race a couple of times now - and it's been a big thrill each time," McCarthy said.

"We lived in Bathurst until I was 15 years old, and then mum and dad decided to shift to Queensland to try their luck with the horses, but we've stayed friends right through, so it's a nice race to win," he said.

"We always try and have something go around at the Bathurst Boxing Day meeting, and I've been lucky over the years to travel up with some nice ones."

McCarthy timed his run to perfection over the 2790 metre trip with eight-year-old Alta Orlando ( Courage Under Fire -La Joconde ( Totally Western ) who continues to build on his giant-killer reputation.

The $50,000 Group Two event was chock full of class and was certainly one of the most exciting in the 32 years it has been staged. Alta Orlando was up against such superstars as Tiger Tara, My Field Marshal, Our Uncle Sam, Make Way, and to a lesser degree Harjeet and Cruz.

There was some pressure up front early as Harjeet assumed the pilot role, but Tiger Tara and Courtsinsession were keen to be up closer. Meanwhile race favorite My Field Marshal was near the rear with one behind him-Alta Orlando, and McCarthy watching everything unfold in front of him.

"I sort of read the race early and could tell there was going to be a heap of speed on, so I was more than happy to drop out to near the tail. I didn't want to burn out," he said.

"When My Field Marshal made his move with a lap to go, he was a pretty good horse to be following so I was quite happy."

On the home corner, Tiger Tara, in the death seat, started to yield ground, while Alta Orlando, Our Uncle Sam, Make Way and My Field Marshal were in for the fight. Alta Orlando won by 1 1/2 m from Our Uncle Sam, with Make Way a close up third.

Runners were spread across the track in the run to the finish of the Shirley Turnbull Memorial. Winner Alta Orlando is four from the inside.

"The horse is very smart and the NZ owners, including John Dunn and his wife, were finding it hard to compete against the All Stars camp of Purdon/Rasmussen," McCarthy said.

"I think (trainer) Craig Cross will be aiming the horse for the AG Hunter Cup in Melbourne and then back home for the Summer Carnival which includes the Miracle Mile."

The Shirley Turnbull Memorial is run at the Bathurst Boxing Day night meeting each year and many members of the Turnbull family, including those still based at The Lagoon, were on track to watch the running of the feature race.

The Lagoon is a rural community on the outskirts of Bathurst where childhood sweethearts Tony (AD) and the late Shirley Turnbull based their harness racing operations after they married in 1950. They raised their six children there, but tragically Shirley was only 55 when she suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and died suddenly in December, 1985. The first Shirley Turnbull Memorial event was held more than 12 months later, in 1987.

"When I was probably only about 10, I would go over to the stables of Steve (a son of Shirley and Tony) and his wife Jenny all the time. They were like a second family to me," McCarthy said.

"And that friendship, along with Tony and all the other kids, has stayed ever since."

The win by McCarthy was the second in quick succession to pay tribute to his friendship with the Turnbulls, following up his win in the Tony Turnbull Group Three event at Menangle last month.

McCarthy has now driven nearly 60 winners for the season, while Cross is ticking along beautifully with 75 victories.

