Day At The Track

McCarthy rules the Meadowlands

08:26 PM 29 Dec 2019 NZDT
Reagan’s Avenger, harness racing
Andy McCarthy guides Reagan’s Avenger to the winner’s circle Saturday night at the Meadowlands, one of five winners McCarthy registered on the night.
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - For a second straight night, harness racing driver Andy McCarthy ruled the Meadowlands.

The 33-year-old native of Australia followed up his five-winner Friday with another five-bagger Saturday night. All told, when you add in the two victories McCarthy had Thursday, you end up with one dozen winner's circle visits over the course of the three-card race week at the Big M.

On Saturday, McCarthy got his night underway with Jims Perfect Ten in the second race, scoring in 1:51.4 as the 4-5 favorite in a low-end conditioned pace. McCarthy and Duddie's Lor overcame post 10 to take the fourth in 1:51 (a lifetime best) as the 9-5 second choice in a non-winners of four pace.

Andy Mac then finished with a flourish, winning three straight, scoring in race eight with 2-1 public choice Drawing Dragons in 1:50.3 in a high-end conditioned pace, race nine in a mid-range conditioned pace with 6-5 favorite Odds On Lauderdale from post 10 in 1:52.3, before capping his big night - with his biggest price - by scoring in race 10 with 7-1 fourth-choice Reagan's Avenger in wire-to-wire fashion from post nine in 1:51.2 in a TrackMaster 85.5 or less pace.

Reagan's Avenger

NEW HANDLE HIGH: Andy McCarthy's hands were on fire this weekend, and so were those of the Meadowlands' faithful, who bet with both of their's early and often on the Saturday card, establishing a new Fall Meeting handle high of $2,913,163.

The previous best of $2,907,339 was set on Friday.

A LITTLE MORE: On a night that saw big pools, it's no surprise that the 50-cent Pick-4 had a huge one. A total of $107,485 was poured into the pot, only $3,000 or so less than the previous Fall Meet best of $110,502, which was established on Nov. 23. ... Joe Bongiorno and Pat Berry both had driving doubles. ... Once again, the 20-cent Survivor Pick-10 played out like a jackpot wager, as one shrewd player wagering into the Catskills hub held the lone ticket to last eight legs and walked away with $8,659. ... Racing resumes Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

