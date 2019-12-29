McCarthy rules the Meadowlands

Andy McCarthy guides Reagan’s Avenger to the winner’s circle Saturday night at the Meadowlands, one of five winners McCarthy registered on the night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - For a second straight night, harness racing driver Andy McCarthy ruled the Meadowlands.

The 33-year-old native of Australia followed up his five-winner Friday with another five-bagger Saturday night. All told, when you add in the two victories McCarthy had Thursday, you end up with one dozen winner's circle visits over the course of the three-card race week at the Big M.

On Saturday, McCarthy got his night underway with Jims Perfect Ten in the second race, scoring in 1:51.4 as the 4-5 favorite in a low-end conditioned pace. McCarthy and Duddie's Lor overcame post 10 to take the fourth in 1:51 (a lifetime best) as the 9-5 second choice in a non-winners of four pace.

Andy Mac then finished with a flourish, winning three straight, scoring in race eight with 2-1 public choice Drawing Dragons in 1:50.3 in a high-end conditioned pace, race nine in a mid-range conditioned pace with 6-5 favorite Odds On Lauderdale from post 10 in 1:52.3, before capping his big night - with his biggest price - by scoring in race 10 with 7-1 fourth-choice Reagan's Avenger in wire-to-wire fashion from post nine in 1:51.2 in a TrackMaster 85.5 or less pace.

Reagan's Avenger

NEW HANDLE HIGH: Andy McCarthy's hands were on fire this weekend, and so were those of the Meadowlands' faithful, who bet with both of their's early and often on the Saturday card, establishing a new Fall Meeting handle high of $2,913,163.

The previous best of $2,907,339 was set on Friday.

A LITTLE MORE: On a night that saw big pools, it's no surprise that the 50-cent Pick-4 had a huge one. A total of $107,485 was poured into the pot, only $3,000 or so less than the previous Fall Meet best of $110,502, which was established on Nov. 23. ... Joe Bongiorno and Pat Berry both had driving doubles. ... Once again, the 20-cent Survivor Pick-10 played out like a jackpot wager, as one shrewd player wagering into the Catskills hub held the lone ticket to last eight legs and walked away with $8,659. ... Racing resumes Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations