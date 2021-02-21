Day At The Track

McCarthy's just too good for them

07:20 AM 21 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Expensive Ego takes the Chariots of Fire, Harness racing
Expensive Ego takes the Chariots of Fire
Club Menangle Photo

Ego's aside . . . McCarthy's just too good for them

Luke McCarthy simply thrives when the big races roll around.

And the champion reinsman was at his best tonight to land the Group 1 $200,000 Chariots Of Fire at Tabcorp Park Menangle with a supreme display aboard amazing pacer Expensive Ego.

Drawn closer to the outside fence than the inside, McCarthy had to be at his wily best to land the four-year-old feature, scoring in a stunning 1:48.9 beating a plucky Zeuss Bromac (Gavin Fitzpatrick) and Victorian success story Kowalski Analysis (Sophie Arvidsson). The lone mare in the race, Stylish Memphis finished a close fourth.

Ever the perfect sport, McCarthy paid tribute to Expensive Ego's former trainer David Thorn who prepared the horse, including several Group 1 wins, before he was transferred to Team McCarthy.

"This horse had some tendon problems and that's the only reason we got him," said McCarthy,

"David Thorn did a superb job with him but we needed to be able to swim him and use the water walker and that has made a massive difference to this horse."

McCarthy explained that from the wide gate he didn't have a lot of options on where he would settle.

"I dropped him out and didn't get involved in any of the early speed battles," said McCarthy.

"Then we got a nice cart into the race on the back of Bondy's horse (Minstrel).

"He was so strong last week that we were quietly confident going into this race.

"He travelled really well throughout the race, was three-wide and then two-wide but he's such a good trier this horse - he never gives up."

Watch the race replay click here!

Expensive Ego became the second horse into the Miracle Mile, joining Newcastle Mile winner The Black Prince as the first two into the $1million race in two weeks.

"When you can go 1:48 you are always going to be competitive - even in a Miracle Mile," said McCarthy.

"He's just as good when he can race off the speed and I'm sure he'll handle it well."

While nothing could be taken away from Expensive Ego's stunning victory, third placegetter Kowalski Analysis also earned plenty of plaudits with his mighty effort to lead early and still be a contender in the run to the line.

"He'll be even better next year," said Club Menangle racing manager David Wonson.

Club Menangle

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Joe Lee triumphant in amateur contest
21-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Cal Expo Sire Stakes Sunday
21-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway cancels Saturday
21-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
Chalk and a bomb in Big M co-features
21-Feb-2021 00:02 AM NZDT
Black Mamba AS takes Beissinger Final
20-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Upset mile for Bank Box Treasure
20-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Opens and Stakes action at Cal Expo
20-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News