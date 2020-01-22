McClure joins lineup for Sports Celebrity Dinner

MILTON, January 21, 2020 - Fresh off a career-best season, harness racing driver Bob McClure will appear at the 18th annual Milton Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, February 4 at RattleSnake Point Golf Club.

A finalist for Driver of the Year at the upcoming O'Brien Awards, McClure will join sports celebrities Eric Lindros, Alvin Williams, Jack Armstrong, Tessa Bonhomme and Tyler McGregor as the stars for the 18th annual Milton Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction.

McClure posted the highest earnings of his career in 2019, driving the winners of $5.9 million.

He reached the top of the sport in August when he steered Forbidden Trade to an upset victory in the $1 million Hambletonian.

Bob McClure and Forbidden Trade in September at Woodbine Mohawk Park (Michael Burns Photo)

The Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction is presented by the Milton Chamber of Commerce and proceeds go towards the Chamber Scholarship Program, which funds local students in their post-secondary education.

The evening's program includes an autograph session with the celebrities, a cocktail reception, gourmet meal, silent and live auction. Auction items include golf packages, spa packages and exclusive sports memorabilia.

The finale of the evening will be an opportunity to hear stories and learn more from the sports celebrities, as they join Master of Ceremonies Ken Reid of Rogers Sportsnet on stage.

Woodbine Entertainment is a member of the Milton Chamber of Commerce and proud sponsor of the event.

Tickets for the 18th annual Milton Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction can be purchased by visiting the official event page.