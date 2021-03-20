McClure sweeps Blizzard second leg

Harness racing driver Bob McClure won both divisions of the Blizzard Pacing Series second leg at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, Mar. 18.

In the opening division, McClure and Ruby On Rails picked up where they left off in the first leg, coming from seventh to score.

Ruby On Rails laid off the starting gate and found a spot in seventh at the pylons into the first turn. Big Myrtle (Louis-Philippe Roy) drove on to grab the top spot going to the quarter in 27. The lead changed two more times down the backstretch with Filter Hanover (James MacDonald) making a long journey to the top, only to be followed and overtaken by State Of Mind (Sylvain Fillion) before the half in 56.3.

Ruby On Rails took the first-over plunge, shifting to the outside and blowing by foes going to three-quarters in 1:26.4. McClure opened up a big cushion in the stretch, and that would be enough to seal the victory the three quarters of a length in 1:55.1. Filter Hanover uncorked a late move, but it was rewarded only with place money. Big Myrtle re-rallied after the earlier shuffle to take third. The winner paid $4.40.

Millar Farms of Stouffville owns and bred the four-year-old Bettors Delight mare. She has now made more than $40,000 lifetime and won four races from 17 starts for the barn. Nick Gallucci trains.

Somewhere North extended her win streak to three with a win in the second division of the Blizzard.

McClure angled the four-year-old into the pocket early, following Laila Blue through the 28 first quarter. Somewhere North then acquired the lead going to the half in 58.3 and professionally put the race away from there. She set a 1:27.4 three-quarter time and required little reminder from McClure to pace home strongly.

Somewhere North won by a length and three quarters in 1:55.1 under wraps; she paid $2.80 to win. Laila Blue stayed on to take second, and Larjon Leah was third.

Somewhere North has won all of her past three and is a perfect six-for-six at Mohawk Park. Overall, the Somebeachsomewhere mare is 7-for-9 with more than $50,000 in earnings for Pinske Stables of Plato, which also bred the horse. Meg Crone conditioned her to victory on Mar. 18.

Also on the card, Halliday Dream gave trainer Kyle Ruhl his first career training victory. The horse went wire-to-wire under the guidance of McClure, who was able cease urging early again.

Ruhl was making just his fifth start lifetime and second of the year as he broke his conditioning maiden. Ruhl also owns the four-year-old trotting gelding by Angus Hall . Halliday Dream has now won two of his fifteen tries, and his earnings top $15,000.

McClure won one more race on the evening to complete a grand slam.

Dave Byron made his first winner's circle appearance as a trainer after Alexus Eh won the fourth race for him.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will host another 10 races on Friday, Mar. 19, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.