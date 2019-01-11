McClure wins six at Woodbine Mohawk Park

The Elora, Ontario resident had a drive in all 10 of Thursday's races and made a statement early by sweeping the opening three-races on the card before earning his next three victories in the sixth-race and the 'Late-Double'.

Adding to the impressive evening, McClure teamed up with six different trainers for his six-win performance.

McClure's first win came with Barry Bird trained three-year-old gelding R U Talkin ($3.20). He then completed his sweep of the evening's first 'Pick-3' with four-year-old gelded trotter P L Louigi ($13.60) for Matt Dupuis and five-year-old pacing mare Sauble Bonnie ($3.30) for trainer Otis Hall.

The combination of McClure and Marty Fine has had success over the last few months and the duo connected in the sixth-race with sophomore pacing colt Just Wave Goodbye ($4.90).

McClure wrapped up his huge night by sweeping the 'Late-Double' with four-year-old gelded pacer Arukidinme Cabbie ($7.90) for trainer Tony O'Sullivan and eight-year-old gelded pacer Avalanche Hanover ($7.10) for conditioner Richard Moreau.

Poised for a huge 2019, McClure is a finalist for the O'Brien Award as Canada's Driver of the Year in 2018 after winning 328-races and posting a career-high $5.3 million in earnings.

McClure will look to carry the momentum gained from Thursday's dominance into Friday evening's card. He is scheduled to drive in nine of the evening's 10-races.

Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Replays available at www.YouTube.com/WoodbineReplays