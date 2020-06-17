McDazzle grinds out win in feature

WASHINGTON, PA, June 16, 2020 -- McDazzle drove relentlessly first over, grinding out a gritty harness racing victory in Tuesday's feature at The Meadows, a $17,900 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace.

McDazzle got away fourth from post 7 for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. before attacking the leader, Touchamatic, with an uncovered bid.

The 6-year-old daughter of Art Official -Dream McQueen put away Touchamatic in mid-stretch and triumphed in 1:52.

The pocket-sitting Amelia's Courage A shot the Lightning Lane for second, beaten a neck, with Hedges Avenue A third.

Ron Burke conditions McDazzle, who now has won 30 races and $363,616 lifetime, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

McDazzle

Dave Palone piloted four winners on the 10-race card, including a pair for trainer Kevin Johnson, while Burke enjoyed a double. Bryce Brocklehurst collected two victories -- one for his brother, trainer Michael Brocklehurst, one for his dad, trainer Harold Brocklehurst.

After a wild day of long shot winners on Monday's reopening day, things settled down Tuesday, with favorites copping seven races.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the 10-race program features a $9,928.54 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association