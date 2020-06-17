Day At The Track

McDazzle grinds out win in feature

09:40 AM 17 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
McDazzle, harness racing
McDazzle winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 16, 2020 -- McDazzle drove relentlessly first over, grinding out a gritty harness racing victory in Tuesday's feature at The Meadows, a $17,900 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace.

McDazzle got away fourth from post 7 for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. before attacking the leader, Touchamatic, with an uncovered bid.

The 6-year-old daughter of Art Official-Dream McQueen put away Touchamatic in mid-stretch and triumphed in 1:52.

The pocket-sitting Amelia's Courage A shot the Lightning Lane for second, beaten a neck, with Hedges Avenue A third.

Ron Burke conditions McDazzle, who now has won 30 races and $363,616 lifetime, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

McDazzle

Dave Palone piloted four winners on the 10-race card, including a pair for trainer Kevin Johnson, while Burke enjoyed a double. Bryce Brocklehurst collected two victories -- one for his brother, trainer Michael Brocklehurst, one for his dad, trainer Harold Brocklehurst.

After a wild day of long shot winners on Monday's reopening day, things settled down Tuesday, with favorites copping seven races.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the 10-race program features a $9,928.54 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

McDazzle grinds out win in feature
17-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Breakfast with the Babies is back
17-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Policy on Indicted Trainers
17-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Babies at Pocono, First Q action at Philly
17-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Live racing returns to Plainridge Park
17-Jun-2020 05:06 AM NZST
Night of Champions preps kick off
17-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Meadowlands training on Thursday
17-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News