McDonald seeking second Cup win

Young harness racing reinsman Stuart McDonald is hoping that history repeats itself and that he will cause an upset by driving an eight-year-old to victory in the $50,000 Governor’s Cup over 2130m at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

McDonald drove the Ross Olivieri eight-year-old Chief Thundercloud (13/4) to an all-the-way victory in the 2016 Governor’s Cup and on Friday night he will be in the sulky behind eight-year-old Ohoka Punter.

Chief Thundercloud beat Dredlock Rockstar and the 6/4 favourite Cyamach, trained by Gary Hall Snr.

Hall prepares champion Chicago Bull and Ohoka Punter and he considers that Ohoka Punter, from his favourable barrier of No. 3, is capable of running a bold race in front, with some chance of beating Chicago Bull, who will start a long odds-on fancy. Chicago Bull will be driven by Gary Hall Jnr and will start from barrier five.

Last Friday night, Ohoka Punter, a 24/1 chance, race in fifth position, three back on the pegs, before finishing determinedly to be second, four lengths behind Chicago Bull in the RWWA Cup.

Chicago Bull faced wide early before taking the lead after 650m. After moderate opening quarters of the final mile of 30.1sec. and 30.2sec., Chicago Bull sped over the final sections in 27.6sec. and 27.5sec.

The Kyle Harper-trained and driven Bettors Fire will start from barrier four, in between Ohoka Punter and Chicago Bull. Bettors Fire is noted for his brilliant gate speed, but Hall Snr is confident Ohoka Punter has the necessary gate speed to burst to an early lead and withstand a possible challenge from Bettors Fire.

“Ohoka Punter is as quick out as Bettors Fire and over 2130m we will try to lead with him,” Hall said. “He is racing in top form and will be hard to beat. He has been crying out to lead in a race and I think he will go well.”

The Skye Bond-trained Our Jimmy Johnstone, a close second to Bettors Fire over 2130m last Friday week, will start from barrier six and will need all the breaks to win the Governor’s Cup for the second year in succession.

Our Jimmy Johnstone also started from the No. 6 barrier in last year’s Cup when he set the pace and won by two lengths from outsider Red Salute.

Ken Casellas