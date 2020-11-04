McDuffee heads buyers at Timonium

Delilah Hanover, a trotting filly by Muscle Hill out of Danielle Hanover, sold for $440,000 to top the opening session of the Standardbred Horse Sale

Timonium, MD — David McDuffee purchased two of the five highest priced yearlings during Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) opening session of the Standardbred Horse Sale at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including sales topper Delilah Hanover for $440,000.

Delilah Hanover, a trotting filly by Muscle Hill out of Danielle Hanover, is from the family of Donato Hanover, the 2007 Horse of the Year, and a half-sister to Darlene Hanover, this year’s Jim Doherty Memorial winner. Delilah Hanover was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms. Nifty Norman will train the filly.

“I thought she was just an absolute outstanding individual,” McDuffee said. “That’s my pick of the litter, so we had to stretch a little longer than we wanted to, but she’s pretty good.”

In addition, McDuffee purchased Energetic Hanover, a pacing colt by Captaintreacherous out of Eloquent Grace, for $325,000. He is Eloquent Grace’s first foal and from the family of millionaires Ginger And Fred and Fred And Ginger. Energetic Hanover also was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Tippet, a trotting filly by Muscle Hill out of Ilia, sold for $400,000 to Nancy Takter as agent. She is a full sister to Grand Circuit stakes winner Long Tom and a three-quarter sister to last week’s Breeders Crown runner-up In Range. Tippet was bred by Windsong Stable and consigned by Concord Stud Farm.

“She’s a really nice filly, looks really athletic,” Takter said. “I like her size. She’s not too big, she’s like racy kind of size. She moves well and stands well, so hopefully she races well.”

Also selling for $400,000 was Peyton Hanover, a trotting filly by Muscle Hill out of Pennies From Above, to Jeff Snyder and Four Friends Racing Stable. She is from the family of Dan Patch and O’Brien awards winner Wheeling N Dealin. Peyton Hanover was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

“We thought she would go for less, but it ended up that we had to pay as much as we did,” Snyder said. “We decided that filly was the one we wanted. We thought because she sold early in the sale (Hip No. 9) she might not go quite that high, but we did the business we had to do, and we’re happy. She’s got residual value and we’re very happy with the purchase.”

Completing the top five was Frozen Hanover, a pacing colt from the final crop of Somebeachsomewhere, who sold for $325,000 to Determination. Out of Fashion Ecstasy, Frozen Hanover is a full brother to millionaire Filibuster Hanover. His second dam, Galleria, was a two-time Dan Patch Award winner and her stakes-winning offspring include new Breeders Crown champ Sandbetweenmytoes. Frozen Hanover was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Determination also had two other purchases in the top 11, trotting colt Capulet (Walner-Tosca) for $235,000 and trotting filly Gyre Hanover (Father Patrick-Global Desire) for $225,000. Capulet’s family includes millionaire Guccio while Gyre Hanover is from the family of Glidemaster, the 2006 Horse of the Year. Capulet was bred by Steve Organ and consigned by Walnridge Farm. Gyre Hanover was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

The opening session of the sale grossed $12.8 million and averaged $83,201 for 154 yearlings. Last year, the sale got off to a record start, grossing $19.2 million and averaging $113,976 for 169 horses. In 2018, the average was $93,541 and in 2017 it was $75,305.

A total of 41 horses sold for at least $100,000, with 16 going for at least $200,000.

“I think the sale was very strong,” Standardbred Horse Sale President and CEO Pete Spears said. “I think the middle, especially, was encouraging. We didn’t have as much extreme ups and downs. I think the middle was stronger than it’s been for quite a while.

“Obviously, there were some big sellers. Determination was especially active and we’re grateful for their participation. Mr. McDuffee as well. I think it’s been great. I should mention Nancy Takter for buying my own filly (Tippet). That was fun.

“I think these are pretty good numbers.”

Trotting fillies led in average, at $99,553 for 38 yearlings. Trotting colts averaged $60,622 for 37. Pacing fillies and colts were nearly identical, with fillies averaging $85,923 for 39 and colts averaging $85,900 for 40.

Among trotting sires, Bar Hopping averaged $125,000 for three yearlings while Muscle Hill averaged $122,800 for 20. Among pacing sires, Bettor’s Delight averaged $152,500 for four while Somebeachsomewhere averaged $118,333 for nine. Captaintreacherous averaged $92,652 for 23, tops among pacing sires with double-digit sellers.

The second day of the three-day yearling sale begins at 10 a.m. (EST) Wednesday.

For complete results, click here.