McMullen siblings enjoy success on same day

Pete McMullen led the way with a winning treble at Albion Park last Saturday while his younger sisters also scored victories throughout the day

The McMullen siblings all found their way to the harness racing winners’ enclosure last weekend. It was the first time that all four have driven winners on the same day.

Taleah, 16, the youngest of the quartet started the ball rolling with her victory aboard Hachem at Kilcoy on a dual-code race day on Saturday afternoon while the older siblings all tasted success at Albion Park later that night.

Peter, 26, landed a treble at Albion Park with victories aboard The Charging Moa, Munroe and Wattlebank Flyer while Dannielle, 21, steered Secret Smile and Narissa, 23, took the winning driving aboard Ivanov who deadheated in the final event.

Naturally, proud parents John and Jeanette were thrilled with their kids’ efforts.

“It was a good day at the office; they’re good kids who work hard.” John stated.

The McMullen name is steeped in harness racing tradition, “Hollywood John’’ McMullen, the kids grandfather, is a pioneer of sending Australian horses to America while being an inductee of the Queensland Harness Racing Hall of Fame.

“Hollywood John” is an Albion Park icon and prepared many top flight pacers from his Breakfast Creek stables, adjacent to the track, stables he has occupied since 1978.

The McMullen siblings all possess natural ability in the race bike and graduated through the mini-trotting ranks.

Pete is the youngest Australian driver to reach 1000 winners while he had the honour to drive one of the greatest in Im Themightyquinn for trainer Gary Hall Snr a few years back during his Brisbane campaign.

While Pete is firmly established as one of the state’s leading drivers, his younger sisters are quickly carving their own names as forces to be reckoned with and all possess impressive individual stats.

Again tonight (Wednesday) at Redcliffe, the McMullen clan will be fierce competitors when all four of them line up against each other in two races on the program.

In the opening event, the Power Up Lawn Mowers Pace over 1780m, Taleah (Lynchman), Pete (Turbotufftalk), Narissa (Hammerhoff) and Dannielle (Andiamo El Ferrari) will look to battle it out before clashing again later.

In race five, the Stevie Redback Pest Control Pace over 1780m, Dannielle (Ima Top Tycoon), Narissa (Annas Best), Taleah (Midnight Bender) and Pete (Levi Jade) will again chase success.

Both Pete and Narissa have driven in excess of 100 winners this current season while Dannielle has enjoyed her best season to date with over 65 winners.

Taleah, in her maiden season of driving has landed 4 winners to date (Stonebridge Royal, Weedons Express, Kaanapali & Hachem).

But don’t expect any chances to be given tonight, all four McMullen siblings possess a steely determination and victory will only provide bragging rights at the next family get together.

by Chris Barsby