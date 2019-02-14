McMullens dominate Albion Park

Glamorganvale trainer, John McMullen, admits his four children have now achieved something he hasn’t.

“All four of my kids have now driven Weedons Express to win. I did drive him to win a trial late last year, but I guess that doesn't count does it?” the Lockyer horseman joked.

“I’m very proud of them and what the horse has achieved,” he added.

Twenty two-year-old Danielle drove Weedons Express inch perfect at Albion Park on Saturday to win the eighth event – the $8,390 Changeover At Burwood Stud C4+ Pace, by a neck.

The 8-year-old brown gelding was a $25.90 outsider.

Peter (27) tasted success first behind Weedons Express when steering the brown gelding to victory at Albion Park on April 7, 2017, and then Taleah (17) got him home at Redcliffe on July 19 that same year.

Narissa (24) then chimed in with a nice triumph at Redcliffe on October 17 last year. For the record Peter and Taleah have won three times each behind Weedons Express.

Trainer, McMullen had a good night at 'The Park’ winning two races. The other came via Narissa, who won the fourth event with six-year-old Quick Approval gelding, With Authority. He was the $3.60 second favourite.

Narissa also landed two winners on Saturday. She also drove the Ron Wells trained outsider, Smiling Armada to score in race six.

Sister-in-law, Chantal Turpin, who is marred to Peter, trained and drove Watch Pulp Fiction to win race seven.

Weedons Express has now won 14 of his 149 starts and placed in 14 others and netted just over $90,000 In purses.

He is owned by Mike and Karen Sparkes, who also co-owned the 2018 VRC Derby winner, Extra Brut.

Weedons Express was named after a small rural town just South of Christchurch. The son of Elsu and My Barbie Doll ( By In The Pocket) was bred by Kiwi horseman, Lou Driver.

He was exported from New Zealand on October 2, 2015, after winning three of his 41 starts.

“I couldn’t believe he paid more than $25 to win. He’s been going really well and the race was a B grade one for his class," McMullen, who works a team of 25 said.

“He’s been going 54 in most of his races and I thought that might be enough to win this race. Sure enough he went 55 this time and still won. Unbelievable money.

“I’m also rapt for the owners who backed him."

Also very proud of her family's achievements last night was wife and Mum, Jennette.

“I’m delighted for them all. I’m also very proud of Des Dewar, who owns With Authority. He’s 81 and only got into ownership a couple of years ago," she said.

“He idolises our girls and he loves going to Redcliffe because it’s not so far for him to travel. He is a wonderful person. Des was bestowed a Volunteer-of-the-Year award on Australia Day for 40-plus years of voluntary service.

“We all get such a thrill winning for our owners, especially a truly brilliant man like Des."

Meanwhile, the feature pace last night was won by the Donny Smith trained and Nathan Dawson driven Slice Of Heaven.

His 15th career win ($90,861), has now virtually sealed Slice Of Heaven a trip to Tabcorp Park Menangle for a supporting race on Miracle Mile night in early March.

“I’ll give him a trial first, but I’d better wait to see if we make the field. He should but I’m taking nothing for granted,” the Redcliffe horseman said.

The night also featured four winning drivers from Team Teal participants, with Narissa McMullen (2), Danni-elle McMullen (1) and Chantal Turpin (1) collectively raising $800 for the important cause.



