McNair on fire in World Driving Championship

Doug McNair was the shining star of the evening when he posted two wins with Argbiggan and Arctic Agent (above)

Sundbyholm, Sweden — After a bad start during the first two days at Solvalla, Doug McNair has started to come around and followed up Monday’s two victories on the World Driving Championship tour with another two at Sundbyholm on Tuesday (May 28) and for the second day in a row the Canadian became Driver of the Day.

Monday it was close between the drivers at the top, but at Sundbyholm McNair was the shining star of the evening when he not only posted two wins with Argbiggan and Arctic Agent, but also placed second with New Song.

“She felt better than what she looked like and did exactly what she was supposed to do when going over the stretch,” McNair said in the winner’s circle after the victory with Argbiggan from the front.

Rick Ebbinge beat the Canadian for his second place, when Ebbinge led the whole race with Fabulous Journey and crossed the finish line on his own. Aside from a gallop the Dutchman did not have any trouble in the other races, which brought him up to third place in the WDC standings.

“It went pretty slowly and the horse went well over the stretch,” said Ebbinge in the winner’s circle with Fabulous Journey.

Monday’s leader Ulf Ohlsson also had a pretty good Tuesday night with a victory, but it was not enough to keep the lead in the WDC. He dropped the lead to McNair, but Ohlsson is still in second place.

“It was important for the WDC to win this race because I think I haven’t had any good chances today,” said Ohlsson following the victory with Pelle Roc.

The last winner of the day was Eirik Höitomt, who won with My Dream Art after pushing to the lead early in the race. The victory was crucial for the Norwegian, who had a bad night in Eskilstuna. Höitomt is currently right outside the leaderboard as we head on to the last two days of the WDC. The next five races will take place in Rättvik Wednesday.

The leaderboard after leg four of the 2019 WDC appears below.

1. Doug McNair (Canada) – 123.5

2. Ulf Ohlsson (Sweden) – 118.5

3. Rick Ebbinge (The Netherlands) – 115.5

4. Mika Forss (Finland) – 110

5. Matthew Williamson (New Zealand) – 107.5

6. Eirik Hoitomt (Norway) – 104

7. Yannick Gingras (USA) – 103.5

8. Franck Nivard (France) – 99

9. James MacDonald (Canada/ITA) – 94

10. Michael Nimczyk (Germany) – 92.5

11. Rodney Gatt (Malta) – 79

12. Todd McCarthy (Australia) – 70

For more information, go to the official World Driving Championship website.