Doug McNair reaches 3,000th career win

Doug McNair is joined by his wife, Rachel, and congratulated by Bill McLinchey, Director of Racing, and Megan Walker, Manager of Racing, after winning his 3,000th race Friday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

MILTON, ON May 25, 2018 - Doug McNair steered 25-1 longshot Jdcyril to victory in Friday's final-race at Woodbine Mohawk Park to register his 3,000th career driving victory.

Canada's reigning harness racing Driver of the Year entered the evening just two wins shy of the 3,000 wins mark.

After winning the evening's ninth-race with pacing mare E R Rhonda ($4.30), McNair reached the milestone in dramatic fashion by making a big three-wide move on the far turn and ultimately prevailing in a three-horse photo with claiming pacer Jdcyril ($54.40) in the evening's final dash.

A resident of Guelph, McNair is currently in his 11th season of driving and has been racking up the victories since day one. His 2017 season saw him earn his first O'Brien Award after posting 325 wins and a career-high $6.5 million in earnings.

McNair also captured his first Woodbine Entertainment driving title in 2017 and currently leads all reinsmen in wins this season at Woodbine Mohawk Park with 34.

McNair reaches 3,000 career wins at just the age of 28.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine@Mohawk Park