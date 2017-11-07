Day At The Track

McNair starts week with big Monday

05:38 PM 07 Nov 2017 NZDT
TORONTO, November 6 - Doug McNair has been posting big numbers all season long and Monday night at Woodbine Racetrack was no different for the Woodbine Entertainment Group's leading harness racing driver.

McNair participated in eight-races on Monday's card and posted an impressive four victories and four runner-up finishes.

The evening started off well for the Guelph, Ontario resident, as he swept the "Early-Double" with claiming pacer Four Card Major and veteran trotter Wild And Crazy Guy.

McNair would then finish second in the evening's fourth and fifth-races before steering claiming trotter The Power Of Many to a 7-1 upset in the sixth-race.

After once again posting back-to-back runner-up finishes in races-seven and eight, McNair would pick up his "Grand Slam" victory with claiming pacer Think On It in the ninth-race to complete his successful evening.

A leading candidate for Canada's Driver of the Year, McNair leads all drivers on the WEG Circuit in wins and dollars this season with 254 victories and over $5 million in earnings.

Over the weekend while driving in stakes action at HoosierPark, McNair surpassed his previous season's best for earnings set in 2012 and Monday evening he added to that career high total by raising it to $5.9 million.

Following Monday's card, McNair now holds a 26-win lead over nearest rival Louis Philippe Roy for top spot in the 2017 WEG driver's standings.

Live racing continues Thursday at Woodbine Racetrack. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

Stallion Name

Next article:

