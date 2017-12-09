McNair sweeps round one of Niagara Series

TORONTO, December 8, 2017 - Sophomore pacing fillies grabbed the harness racing spotlight Friday evening at Woodbine Racetrack for the start of the Niagara Series.

A group of 18 three-year-old pacing fillies were split into two $17,000 divisions for the first leg of the three-week event. The series wraps up on Boxing Day with an added-money final.

Jazzy Image seized the lead after the opening-quarter and never looked back to win the first division in a career-best 1:53.1.

Doug McNair steered the Aaron Lambert trainee to her second consecutive victory. The daughter of Rockin Image is now two for two for new owner Trent Stohler Stable Inc.

Jazzy Image paced home in :28 to win by half a length over Cloud Diva, while Party Beach finished a pair of lengths back in third.

Friday's victory was the fourth in 30 starts this season for Jazzy Image and her fifth overall. She has now earned $46,085 this season to bring her career earnings north of $52,000.

The Lambert trainee paid $8.30 to win.

McNair returned to the winner's circle in the second division with race-favourite Teachers Vet.

The Richard Moreau trainee was put on the front, fought off a rival at the half and went on to win in 1:54.

A daughter of Yankee Cruiser , Teachers Vet was recently purchased at the Harrisburg Mixed Sale for $55,000 by leading owner Brad Grant. The sophomore pacing filly is now two for two for her new connections.

Nasty Rumor finished second by half a length, while Mach The Cut edged Manhattan Again for third.

Teachers Vet, who is in her first season on the track, now has six wins in 21 starts and earnings of $75,180.

She paid $3.80 to win.

Sophomore pacing fillies, who were non-winners of $60,000 lifetime as of October 31, were eligible for nomination to the Niagara. The second leg will take place next Friday (December 15).

Winter Series action continues Saturday night at Woodbine with the opening round of the Valedictory for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie