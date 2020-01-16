McNeight become $10 million man

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 15, 2020 -- Harness racing driver Ed McNeight, Jr. passed $10 million in career purses Wednesday at The Meadows with his victory aboard Big Booty Rudy in race 7. It was career win 3,516 for McNeight and lifted his total purses to $10,001,903.

McNeight began his career on the Buffalo-Batavia circuit before relocating to The Meadows in 1994. He was inducted into the Upstate New York Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2011.

In Wednesday's feature, an $11,800 Conditioned Trot, following an aborted quarter-pole move, Slated To Win found his best stride down the backside and went on to score in 1:57.1.

Dan Rawlings tipped Slated To Win at the quarter but wasn't happy with the way that was working out and was able to duck back to the cones. However, when he came first up with Slated To Win, the 4-year-old Uncle Peter-Slated For Success gelding wore down the leader, Aftermeyourfirst, and downed the rallying Malloy by a neck. Aftermeyourfirst saved show. Kelly Stackowicz trains Slated To Win for George Beck.

Tony Hall and trainer Scott Betts teamed for a pair of victories on the 13-race program while trainer Kevin Johnson and Rawlings also fashioned a double.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Friday when the card features a $2,307.96 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.