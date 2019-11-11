Day At The Track

McWicked & This Is The Plan scratched

03:03 PM 11 Nov 2019 NZDT
Rosecroft Raceway
Rosecroft Raceway

Two of the top harness racing horses scheduled to race tonight in the $100,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft Raceway have been scratched.

McWicked was scratched due to a fever reported trainer Casie Coleman-Hearty.

"I wanna apologize to the fans who were hoping to see Mcwicked at Rosecroft tonight. He has been in Jersey over a week and been great, he was great this am. His caretaker went to go get him a bit ago to ship for tonight and he hadn't ate his lunch (very unusual for wicked he eats everything). He felt warm so he checked his temp and he was high, even used a second thermometer both read the same.

"Sadly we do gotta do what’s right for him and scratch him tonight. The vet came in on a Sunday pulled blood and treating his temp and I’m sure he will hopefully get over this quick and be able to still go to the TVG."
 
Also scratched from the same race is Ron Burke's This Is The Plan. Top four-year-old this year became the fastest horse ever in Canada on a half mile track with a 1:49.1 record in the $200,000 Prix d'Ete at Trois-Rivieres. 
 
by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink
