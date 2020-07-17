McWicked joins Cobbitty Equine Farm

McWicked (p,2,1:52f; 3,1:47.3f,1:46.2 $5,103,271). 2018 Horse of the Year and the richest pacing stallion in harness racing history, will stand his initial Southern Hemisphere season at the renowned horse haven Cobbitty Equine Farm.

Already established as a Farm that delivers world class facilities that cater for all aspects of horse racing, Cobbitty Equine have extended their stallion roster to cater for the commercial breeder and the yearling sales market.

McWicked will stand his introductory year at exceptional value at $5,500 including GST with a live foal guarantee (multiple mare discounts apply).

Grit, determination and raw talent propelled McWicked through a seven-year racing career that saw him earn over $5 million dollars, with 40 appearances in the winner’s circle and a record of 1:46.2 over The Red Mile. With those Statistics, the son of McArdle joins an elite group of horses elected into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame just months after his last appearance on a racetrack.

He retires as the richest pacing stallion ever and is second behind Foiled Again on the all-time earnings list for pacers.

In 2018, he was the oldest horse in 43 years to top the leading money earners list in North America.

At two, McWicked won two Pennsylvania Sire Stakes divisions and prizemoney of $179,617. He dominated his rivals as a 3YO winning the Breeders Crown, Delvin Miller Adios Stakes Final, Max Hempt Memorial elimination & Final, North America Cup elimination, Progress Pace Preview & 2 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes & Final.

In 2014, McWicked was both the USHWA and O’Brien Award Winner for Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year.

At four, McWicked was second in the Allerage Farm Stakes. From five to eight, McWicked won the Allerage Farms twice, Ben Franklin elimination and final, Breeders Crown final, Canadian Pacing Derby final, Dan Rooney Invitational division twice, George Morton Levy Series leg, Jim Ewart Memorial twice, Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial division, Mohawk Gold Cup, TVG Open final, and William R. Haughton Memorial division.

He took a mark of 1:46.2 winning the 2018 Allerage at Lexington’s Red Mile, which is the third-fastest winning race mile in history. McWicked achieved this record in one of his many Northern Hemisphere tussles with the “Wonder from Down Under” Lazarus.

The two time Breeders Crown winner is known not only for his amazing speed, but his toughness, soundness and conformation.

“McWicked gave it 110% every time he got behind the gate. He was first over more than any horse I have ever seen and raced strong up until the end of his career at 8 years old. He was impressive on any size track and had perfect manners. McWicked had a great gait and was smart and classy. He is a big, strong horse that has a huge back end and shoulder. He has a long gait and wore no boots” Casie Coleman, trainer.

Champion reinsman Brain Sears said McWicked was one of the most intelligent horses he had ever sat behind. “He was very smart and all business. McWicked was the perfect size and had everything one could ask for. I will always be appreciative of how smart McWicked is. I hope his potential offspring get his intelligence.”

The son of McArdle and Western Sahara ( Western Ideal ) was voted the 2018 United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) Dan Patch and 2018 O’Brien Horse of the Year and 2018 Aged Pacer of the Year. At seven, he was the oldest horse to ever win Horse of the Year honours from (USHWA).

McWicked descends from the famed U1 Family, a family which is littered with standardbred royalty and includes, Wiggle It Jiggleit, Betting Line, Stay Hungry, Artsplace, Armbro Operative, Artiscape, Western Terror, Sabilize, Bret Hanover, Tall Drink Hanover and Sushi Sushi.

McWicked has just completed his first commercial year at Stud at Winbak Farm, Ontario. Farm Manager Pat Woods has stated that he has exceeded their expectations receiving a full book and recording a 92% fertility rate thus far.

Pat quoted “The best thing about McWicked is that with him being a son of McArdle , he will cross well with most of the best and most popular broodmare bloodlines. He has all the make-up of being a top stallion; speed at every age he raced, $5 million in earnings, toughness, soundness, and conformation”.

McWicked is the richest and fastest son of McArdle who boasts a 41.57% live foal to winner ratio in the Southern Hemisphere. The most successful winners include Nike Franco NZ, Tintin In America (father of world champion race mare Shartin NZ), Five Star Anvil NZ, Tact Tate NZ and Elusive Chick NZ. The Falcon Seelster Grand Sire provides an excellent outcross to many mares here in Australia.

With the announcement of McWicked’s arrival Down Under last week, it was also revealed that McWicked’s owner Mr. James, SSG Stables, had bred three foals whilst he was racing. From these foals, the eldest a 3YO Colt named McWicked One was successful on only his second appearance recording a slick 1:51.3 mile rate at Pocono Downs on the 6th of July. McWicked has also sired a 2YO Colt and a Yearling filly.

In his initial season McWicked will be available to Australian domiciled broodmares.

McWicked will join established Cobbitty Equine Farm Stallions For A Reason and Bling It On .

For A Reason , the 2017/18 NSW Sire of the Year, is the sire of $340,000+ Group 1 earner Conviction and has sired nine (9) individual 2YO winners this season. Conviction is one of 20 individual winners from For A Reason’s first crop of 33 foals – giving a 60.6% win to starter ratio, with earnings of over $1.2 million dollars.

Bling It On ’s oldest progeny are yearlings and the reports from trainers and breakers have been exceptional. Many have commented on their natural gait and profound intelligence.

Farm Managers Luke and Belinda McCarthy said “We have had our eye on the Northern Hemisphere stallion market for the past few seasons. We are thrilled to have secured McWicked, a tough as nails stallion that refused to lose and gave everything to the line every week. He ticks the boxes and provides our stud with a real commercial option for breeders. We have a stallion for every budget and can help breeders every step of the way”.

Cobbitty Equine Farm offers a free pedigree matching service to breeders, simply send your broodmares’ name to belinda@cobbittyequine.com or go to www.testmating.com/cob, look up your broodmare and submit your details and the Team will contact you.

For further information concerning Cobbitty Equine Farm stallions go to: http://www.cobbittyequine.com.au/stallions/.