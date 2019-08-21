McWicked returns to top 10 in poll

Hightstown, NJ — McWicked, the 2018 Horse of the Year in the U.S. and Canada, returned to the harness racing top 10 in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll thanks to his win in the Roll With Joe Open Pace this past Sunday at Tioga Downs. The 8-year-old stallion landed in the No. 10 spot in this week’s rankings, his first appearance in the top 10 since week two, when he was ninth.

Shartin N, who won the Artiscape at Tioga Downs on Sunday, remained entrenched at No. 1, the position she has held for all 13 weeks of the rankings. Lather Up (idle) was second, followed by Captain Crunch (idle), Bettor’s Wish (winner of a Kentucky Sire Stakes division) and Greenshoe (winner of the Zweig Memorial).

Forbidden Trade (idle) was sixth. Completing the top 10 were Atlanta (idle), Real Cool Sam (winner of a Pennsylvania Sire Stakes division), When Dovescry (who won a qualifier last week), and McWicked.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 13 – 8/20/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (30) 6pm 14-13-0-0 $811,427 345 1 2 Lather Up (5) 4ph 11-8-0-1 $677,448 318 2 3 Captain Crunch 3pc 7-5-0-0 $651,402 232 3 4 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 10-7-3-0 $839,544 211 5 5 Greenshoe 3tc 8-6-2-0 $751,500 193 6 6 Forbidden Trade 3tc 9-6-2-1 $671,484 152 7 7 Atlanta 4tm 8-6-1-0 $439,650 143 4 8 Real Cool Sam 2tg 6-6-0-0 $248,134 85 9 9 When Dovescry 3tf 5-2-2-1 $285,540 58 8 10 McWicked 8ph 9-3-2-3 $501,591 35 —

ALSO: Hypnotic AM 24; Manchego, Tall Drink Hanover 16; Millies Possesion 15; Crystal Fashion 12; Southwind Ozzi 11; Green Manalishi S 8; Adriano Hanover, Century Farroh, Six Pack 7; Best In Show 6; Tall Dark Stranger 5; Hannelore Hanover, JK First Lady 4; Gimpanzee, Guardian Angel As 3; Capt Midnight, Hickfromfrenchlick, Rich And Miserable, Sister Sledge, Workin Ona Mystery 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager