McWicked welcomes his first foal of 2021

The first known 2021 foal sired by McWicked has arrived and it is a filly! The foal was born on January 7th at 8:20 a.m. and her dam is Bestfriendforever.

Both mare and foal are reported to be doing well.

“This is a very nice filly,” said Dino Vasos. “She is plain but beautiful. She is very alert and has good conformation.”

McWicked , p, 2, 1:52f; 3, 1:47.3f; 1:46.2 ($5,103,271), stood his first season in Ontario in 2020. He is a 2020 Canadian Racing Hall of Fame Inductee and retired as the richest pacing stallion ever. His many accolades include being 2018 Horse of the Year in the U.S. and in Canada.

Bestfriendforever is a Stakes-placed 1/2-sister to Tipitina, p, 1:51.3f ($434,795).

“We are breeding to McWicked again in 2021,” said Vasos. “We would like to say thank you to Winbak Farm for standing a great stallion.”

In 2020, McWicked served full books in Ontario and in Australia.

For more information on McWicked, please visit www.winbakfarm.com or contact Pat Woods, Winbak Farm of Ontario Manager, at 905.838.2145 or pat.woods@winbakfarm.com.