McWicked wins season debut in 1:49.4

MILTON, May 18, 2019 - The SBOA Stakes finals and a season debut victory by McWicked highlighted a busy Fireworks and Family Fun Night on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Reigning harness racing Horse of the Year McWicked made a statement in his season debut by winning the $34,000 Preferred in 1:49.4. The Casie Coleman trainee came first up on the far turn from mid-pack and used the entire length of the stretch to wear down Sintra for a thrilling victory.

Sintra made a second-quarter move to the top and led by the half in :55.2. The Stephanie Jamieson trainee and driver Jody Jamieson created separation on their rivals by pacing a :27.3 third-quarter.

McWicked was more than four lengths from Sintra turning for home and delivered a stunning performance in the lane to track down and pace by Sintra in the final strides for a victory of just over a length.

McWicked season debut victory snapped Sintra's win streak at seven. P L Jackson finished third, while American Virgin was fourth.

Now eight-years-old, McWicked is back to defend his Canadian and American Horse of the Year title. He won 12 of 19 starts and earned $1.6 million last season to bring his career earnings to over $4 million for owner S S G Stables.

The 35th career victory for McWicked saw him return $3 for a $2 win ticket.

Sunny Dee And Haveoneforme captured their respective SBOA Stakes finals for Ontario sired three-year-old fillies.

Bob McIntosh trainee Sunny Dee went to the front and never looked back to collect a 1:53 victory. The daughter of Sunshine Beach and driver Trevor Henry muscled to the top and posted fractions of :27.2, :57.1 and 1:24.4 before pacing home in :28.1 to win by 3 ½ lengths over fellow McIntosh student Thats Incredible.

Better Single finished third, while Village Joules was fourth.



Sunny Dee --New Image Media photo

Sunny Dee is now undefeated in seven career starts for owner/breeders Robert McIntosh Stables Inc, C S X Stables and Al McIntosh Holdings Inc. Her career earnings now sit at $135,645.

A $2 win ticket on Sunny Dee returned $3.30.

Richard 'Nifty' Norman trainee Haveoneforme delivered another powerful performance to win the $164,290 final for three-year-old trotting fillies. Driver Paul MacDonell had the daughter of Kadabra placed mid-pack and sat second-over turning for home.

Bright Eyes M, who came first-up, claimed the lead at the top of the lane and trotted home strong in attempt to hold the lead. However, Haveoneforme was too much and stormed by in the final sixteenth to win by a length and a quarter in 1:56.1.

Mattys Smilin finished third, while Presto Change O was fourth.

Haveoneforme has now won five of seven starts in her first season on the track. The SBOA final victory increased her earnings to $118,742 for owners Enzed Racing Stable Inc, Mel Hartman and Little E LLC.



Haveoneforme --New Image Media photo

A $2 win ticket on Haveoneforme returned $2.50.

Saturday evening's card kicked off the 2019 Championship meet at Mohawk Park.

Reinsman Louis Philippe Roy and trainer Richard Moreau were recognized for leading their respective categories during the Winter/Spring meet.

Roy led all drivers with 141 wins, which was 17 more than nearest rival Sylvain Filion. Moreau finished the Winter/Spring meet with 119 wins, 59 more than runner-up Rod Boyd.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

REPLAYS: www.YouTube.com/WoodbineReplays