Mcwicked, Warrawee Ubeaut big winners

LEXINGTON, KY--The richest racing stallion in harness history, Mcwicked added to his harness racing record-setting bankroll with a 1:47.2 victory in the $186,000 Mister Big Allerage Farms Pace--sponsored by Muscara Standardbreds--on Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Red Mile.

Mcwicked left the gate to secure the pocket as Dorsoduro Hanover took the front to a :26.4 first quarter. He sped through fractions of :53.2 and 1:21.1 before losing the lead into the stretch as driver Brian Sears shot Mcwicked from the pocket.

The eight-year-old son of McArdle sprinted through the stretch and extended to an open-length victory over Filibuster Hanover, who launched off cover to take second. Dorsoduro Hanover held third from 9-5 favorite American History.

"Everybody knows through the years I've battled foot issues with this horse," winning trainer Casie Coleman said after the race. "It's been a non-stop battle. His first start back this year he went in [1]:49 and I was like 'Wow, we're going to have a huge season' [but] then that foot blew right after his first start. I missed about a month and had to go into the Mohawk [Gold] Cup and it just messed up his early schedule but he's back on track now.

"This horse does have his issue and this big track and the surface on this track--he absolutely loves it here," Coleman also said. "He's actually racing with a shoe you'd never race a horse with--a really severe bar shoe to heal up this foot he's got. I don't hide it; I put it on social media [and] everyone's seen the foot he's working with right now. He's an incredible animal."

Amassing $4,753,342 from 107 starts which includes 39 victories, Mcwicked races for owner S S G Stables. Brian Sears drove the Andray Farm-bred stallion who paid $6.20 to win.

Warrawee Ubeaut takes Glen Garnsey Memorial

World champion Warrawee Ubeaut returned to the site of her 1:48.3 record-setting mile and exited a 1:48.3 winner in the $216,000 Glen Garnsey Memorial—sponsored by the Sweet Lou Syndicate and Diamond Creek Farm—on Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Red Mile.

Sent the 1-9 favorite, Warrawee Ubeaut raced fifth to a :26.2 first quarter set by Beautyonthebeach, who soon yielded control to Treacherous Reign heading to the backside. Driver Yannick Gingras tipped Warrawee Ubeaut first over passing a :53.2 half and advanced towards the pacesetter approaching three-quarters in 1:21.3.

Treacherous Reign folded straightening for the finish while Warrawee Ubeaut swooped to command. Queen Of The Pride snuck into contention off a pylon trip to finish second, two lengths behind, while Stonebridge Soul rallied from last at 100-1 to take third.

“I’m not sure how fast she could’ve gone if I let her loose,” Gingras said after the race. “[There’re] still a lot of big races left and we are not racing the clock—we’re going to race the other horses. She’s very good right now honestly. I’d love to get her against an aged mare right now—I’m not saying she’s going to beat Shartin but I’d love to get Timmy [Tetrick] to untuck his whip anyway.

“Right now [trip] doesn’t matter,” Gingras also said. “I could come first up—I just don’t want to be too far back that’s the only thing; I don’t want to run out of racetrack. I’m super confident in the filly and she’s in great form right now. A tremendous job the whole Burke Brigade did with her—in the paddock she used to be a handful [but] she’s relaxed now in the winner’s circle; a complete different filly from what we had last year.”

A three-year-old filly by Sweet Lou, Warrawee Ubeaut won her 17th race from 27 starts, earning $1,283,393 for owners Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi. Ron Burke trains the Warrawee Farm-bred filly who paid $2.20 to win.

