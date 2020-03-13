Meadowlands cancels live racing

East Rutherford, NJ - Due to recent developments in the area related to health concerns, The Meadowlands has decided to cancel live racing this weekend, March 13 & 14.

"It's become impossible to provide the needed protection for those racing and those attending the races,"said Meadowlands GM Jason Settlemoir. "We wanted to go and get everyone raced but you get to a point where the possible negative consequences outweigh the positive aspects. So we'll follow all developments closely and keep everyone informed of the status of live racing in the near future."