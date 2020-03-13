Day At The Track

Meadowlands cancels live racing

06:04 AM 13 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
rsz_1rsz_1_m1_pace_day_training.jpg

East Rutherford, NJ - Due to recent developments in the area related to health concerns, The Meadowlands has decided to cancel live racing this weekend, March 13 & 14.

 

"It's become impossible to provide the needed protection for those racing and those attending the races,"said Meadowlands GM Jason Settlemoir. "We wanted to go and get everyone raced but you get to a point where the possible negative consequences outweigh the positive aspects. So we'll follow all developments closely and keep everyone informed of the status of live racing in the near future."

From the Meadowlands Racetrack
 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

William Shatner wins horse semen in divorce
13-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
Schwartz squeaks out NAADA victory
13-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
Two divisions CSS on Friday
13-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
Leading trainer Richard Banca arrested
13-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Meadowlands cancels live racing
13-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Blueberry bombs explode at Big M
13-Mar-2020 04:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers suspends live racing
13-Mar-2020 04:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News