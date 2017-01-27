Day At The Track

Meadowlands features trotters on Friday

04:56 AM 27 Jan 2017 NZDT
The Meadowlands
East Rutherford, NJ - Friday night's harness racing program at The Meadowlands offers fans and horseplayers a dozen well matched fields. The feature is race six, a $13,000 conditioned/optional claiming trot where a field of eight veteran square gaiters will battle for the winner's share.
 
There's a new face among the octet, that of Dale Wareham and Kris Rickert's five-year-old gelding Wilberforce. A winner in 15 of his 45 career starts, Wilberforce matured into a top level performer last season, winning 10 of 33 while earning over $100,000 and taking a 1:53.1 mark at Pocono. After a short respite at the end of 2016, he has returned in fine form by capturing pair of open trots at Northfield Park to kick off the new year.
 
B Yoyo and Watkins lead the competition, both are rock solid performers who also had six figure seasons in 2016 and are on familiar turf.
 
Wilberforce makes his Meadowlands debut for new trainer Nick Sodano on Friday with Eric Carlson set to do the driving from post position seven.
 
The lead promotion on Friday is "Text To Win" where cash and prizes will be awarded to participants. You must be a member of our text-to service in order to win. Text "NewBigM" to 23819 and you are signed up!
 
The exciting "Own A Horse" promotion is gearing up for February, it's time to enter and join the fun.
 
The racing begins at 7:15 p.m.
 
 
 
 
