Meadowlands Pace draws 15 entrants

East Rutherford, NJ - The 2018 edition of the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace has drawn 15 declarations including a pair of supplements in Courtly Choice and Jimmy Freight when the box closed this morning.

The cost for each of the two horses suppliments is $61,690.

As a result there will be two $50,000 elimination races on Saturday, July 7 with the top five from the official order of finish moving on to the $700,000e final on July 14.

Trainer Tony Alagna has entered five horses led by his O'Brien award winning freshman Stay Hungry and American History who tuned up with a vicious 1:47 win last Saturday.

Supporting the Pace elims are the $250,000 Graduate Series finals with full fields of the top 4-year-old trotters and pacers currently racing.

Saturday's card is one of the highlights of the Meadowlands Championship Meet and it is important to note that the races will start at an earlier than usual post time of 6:35.

The 15 horses entered are:

AMERICAN HISTORY BABES DIG ME CAPTAIN DEO COURTLY CHOICE DORSODURO HANOVER FASHIONONTHEBEACH GRAND TETON HAYDEN HANOVER IDEAL FEELING JIMMY FREIGHT NUTCRACKER SWEET ODDS ON LAUDERDALE STAY HUNGRY THINKBIG DREAMBIG THIS IS THE PLAN