Day At The Track

Meadowlands Pace draws 15 entrants

02:48 AM 04 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
pace-elims_fb.jpg
East Rutherford, NJ - The 2018 edition of the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace has drawn 15 declarations including a pair of supplements in Courtly Choice and Jimmy Freight when the box closed this morning.
 
The cost for each of the two horses suppliments is $61,690.
 
As a result there will be two $50,000 elimination races on Saturday, July 7 with the top five from the official order of finish moving on to the $700,000e final on July 14.
 
Trainer Tony Alagna has entered five horses led by his O'Brien award winning freshman Stay Hungry and American History who tuned up with a vicious 1:47 win last Saturday.
 
Supporting the Pace elims are the $250,000 Graduate Series finals with full fields of the top 4-year-old trotters and pacers currently racing.
 
Saturday's card is one of the highlights of the Meadowlands Championship Meet and it is important to note that the races will start at an earlier than usual post time of 6:35.
 
The 15 horses entered are:
 

AMERICAN HISTORY

 BABES DIG ME

 CAPTAIN DEO

 COURTLY CHOICE

 DORSODURO HANOVER

 FASHIONONTHEBEACH

 GRAND TETON

 HAYDEN HANOVER

 IDEAL FEELING

 JIMMY FREIGHT

 NUTCRACKER SWEET

 ODDS ON LAUDERDALE

 STAY HUNGRY

 THINKBIG DREAMBIG

 THIS IS THE PLAN

 
by Nick Salvi, for the Meadowlands
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands Pace draws 15 entrants
04-Jul-2018 02:07 AM NZST
Lots of movement in Top Ten Poll
04-Jul-2018 02:07 AM NZST
Monticello Raceway hosts NYSS July 4
04-Jul-2018 02:07 AM NZST
2YO pacers center stage July 4 at Scioto Downs
04-Jul-2018 00:07 AM NZST
Three-year-olds shine in Maryland Sire Stakes
04-Jul-2018 00:07 AM NZST
Ohio Sires Stakes trotters rock Northfield
03-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Quick Shot comes up big at Plainridge
03-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News