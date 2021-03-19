Meadowlands Stakes Policy on sold horses

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands, Tioga & Vernon Downs are announcing policy regarding the horses of which a majority interest of more than fifty percent is held by those harness racing owners affected by the press release of March 6.

Any horse sold publicly or privately to disperse those ownership interests must be a legitimate sale to someone other than and not affiliated with the current owners.

It is recommended that all prospective buyers/owners read through the "Rules" and "Disputes" section of conditions for stakes administered by The Meadowlands, Tioga & Vernon Downs which contain language that includes the right to exclude horses from stakes that do not meet the specifications within.

It is also recommended that any prospective buyer request from the seller the current stakes schedule for which all required payments have been made toward 2021 stakes. To date, there have been no exclusions or refunds of payments from stakes at The Meadowlands, Tioga & Vernon Downs on the horses that fall into the above category, so those horses are currently eligible to the stakes in which the payments are current. Their eligibility will continue, providing the remaining payments are made by the new owner.

The horses described above, if legitimately sold to the satisfaction of the stakes sponsors would become eligible to race in overnight or stakes races at The Meadowlands, Tioga & Vernon Downs sixty (60) days after the transfer is completed.

Any horse that is or was trained in the Allard Florida stable will be excluded from overnight and/or stakes races at The Meadowlands, Tioga & Vernon Downs indefinitely, as written in the March 6 release.