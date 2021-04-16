Day At The Track

Meadowlands adds additional Graduate leg

03:38 AM 16 Apr 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Meadowlands, harness racing
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands is announcing that a previously unscheduled leg will be added to the Graduate Series for harness racing pacers to be raced on Saturday, May 15 in response to the cancellation of the Confederation Cup for 2021.
 
Horses that are fully paid up and eligible for the Graduate will be eligible to race in the added leg and it will be considered for points toward the final just as the the scheduled legs.
 
This added leg will make a total of four $75,000 ($50,000 div) preliminary legs for the pacers and three for the trotters heading into the $250,000e finals.
 
There will not be a leg added for the trotters as it would conflict with existing stakes.
 
"We scheduled the Graduate around the Confederation Cup to provide the 4-year-olds the best chance to race in stakes against their own age before moving into the open stakes," said Meadowlands Chairman Jeff Gural. "Without the Confederation Cup, which provided an elimination and final for them, there's a month between stakes. We'll add a Graduate leg same day as Cutler Memorial to give them a race and make a nice card on that night."
 
Graduate Series Schedule
(at The Meadowlands unless otherwise indicated)
 
PACE:
Saturday, May 1
Saturday, May 15
Saturday, June 5 (Woodbine at Mohawk)
Saturday, June 26
Final on Saturday, July 10
 
TROT:
Saturday, May 22
Saturday, June 5 (Woodbine at Mohawk)
Saturday, June 26
Final on Saturday, July 10
 
From The Meadowlands
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands adds additional Graduate leg
16-Apr-2021 03:04 AM NZST
Vernon Downs set for opening day
16-Apr-2021 02:04 AM NZST
Rich finals head Grand Circuit action
16-Apr-2021 00:04 AM NZST
Pat Lachance on Harness Racing Alumni Show
16-Apr-2021 00:04 AM NZST
Hanners' nails down four-bagger
16-Apr-2021 00:04 AM NZST
Handle staying on point at the Big M
16-Apr-2021 00:04 AM NZST
Upcoming SBOANJ stakes payments
16-Apr-2021 00:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News