Meadowlands betting stays on a roll

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Big pools, big payoffs and the first taste of purse increases highlighted the harness racing action during the first weekend of March (1-2) at the Meadowlands.

After a highly successful February at the windows, betting at the Big M last weekend was just shy of $6.5 million, far and away the highest two-day total of 2019.

Saturday was the big night, with all-source handle totaling $3,603,187, which crushed the previous yearly single-card high of $3,166,920 (which was set on Feb. 16) by 13.8 percent. The average wagered per race was $277,168, with five races seeing action in excess of $300,000.

The mile oval's popular multi-leg bets also saw 2019 highs, as $134,613 was poured into the 50-Cent Pick-4 pot while the 50-Cent Pick-5 pool totaled $79,818. Both wagers, which have a low 15 percent takeout, yielded handsome payoffs, with the Pick-4 returning $1,025 and the Pick-5 coming back $6,441.

"All of us at the Meadowlands were pleased at how things went last weekend, especially Saturday," said Jason Settlemoir, the track's chief operating officer and general manager. "We got off to a good start with $332,662 bet in the first race and things just kept rolling from there. We appreciate our horsemen, whose participation allow us to card fuller fields, and our faithful fans, who like betting into big fields."

Free Pick-4 program pages for the upcoming Friday and Saturday race cards are available at www.playmeadowlands.com and www.ustrotting.com.

Some Saturday night pool bests:

Win: $86,713 (Race three)

Exacta: $90,888 (Race five)

Trifecta: $66,203 (Race six)

Superfecta: $48,713 (Race 10)

Daily Double: $40,182 (Race one)

Pick-3: $32,596 (Race 11)

Despite four winning favorites and two other winning 9-5 non-chalks, the average win payoff was $17.32, helping the average payoffs of the Exactas ($136.15), Trifectas ($833.46) and 10-Cent Superfectas ($156.70).

A LOOK AHEAD: Those who like playing the 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five have a pair of carryovers to shoot for when racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m. In the fifth race, a carryover of $58,339 awaits, while in the 13th race, the pot begins at $20,278.

ALL SALUTE: Driver Corey Callahan, aka “The Captain”, kept the troops in line Saturday, winning five times on the card. He doubled on Friday, giving him seven winner’s circle visits last weekend.

Dexter Dunn, currently second in the Big M driver standings behind Yannick Gingras, was next with four victories over the two race programs.

FLY AWAY: On Saturday (March 9), enter the Meadowlands’ “Spring Break Sweepstakes” for a chance to win a $500 airline voucher. Complete the entry form in the live racing program and put it in the drawing bin before race five.

For complete information, go to www.playmeadowlands.com.

GREEN WITH ENVY: On Friday (March 15), celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Big M by filling out the entry form in the live program (or by visiting the track level Players Club desk) and entering the track’s “Go Green For Greenbacks” drawings.

Every time a driver with green in his colors wins, two lucky patrons will receive $50 betting vouchers.

St. Paddy’s Day dining specials will include corned beef and cabbage, green beer and Irish coffee.

The same night, Pink restaurant will offer a St. Patrick’s Day buffet featuring potato and leek soup, bangers and mash, Sheppard’s Pie, fish and chips and corned beef and cabbage.

The buffet costs $29.95. Call 201-THE-BIGM for reservations.

A 5-COURSE DINNER…AND BEER!

On Saturday (March 16), Pink restaurant will host a fabulous five-course beer dinner.

Each course will be paired with a beer from Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Co. that goes perfectly with the food.

The price is $49.95 and reservations are required. Please call 201-843-2446.

LAST WHHC CHANCE:

Your final opportunity to qualify at the Meadowlands for the World Harness Handicapping Championship – presented by www.DerbyWars.com – takes place on Saturday (March 16).

It’s $200 to enter and you could win a seat in the April 13 WHHC Final. For complete information go to http://www. meadowlandsracetrack.com/ uploadedFiles/2019%20March% 20WHHC%20qualifier_Rev1.pdf.

MAYHEM DRAWS NEAR:

Tuesday (March 19) marks the start of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, when 68 teams will dream of cutting down the nets after winning a national championship. Watch and wager on all of the games in the Big M’s FanDuel Sportsbook.