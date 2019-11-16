Meadowland's marvel takes Feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Misslarose is a harness racing veteran who knows what the winner's circle at the Meadowlands looks like, and the 5-year-old daughter of Majestic Son -Marion Chocolata found her way there again Friday night after winning the Big M's featured event, a high-level $20,000 conditioned trot.

Gemologist, the longest shot in the field at odds of 79-1, was on the go early and led the field past the quarter before yielding the top to 3-2 favorite Very Very Fast. Misslarose was also in the early scrum and quickly brushed up to the top just before the half, stopping the clock there in :56.2.

The Jenn Bongiorno trainee, who won at the Big M seven times a year ago, showed her home-field advantage from there, hitting three-quarters in 1:25 before reporting home an easy winner, 1¼ lengths in front of Very Very Fast, in 1:53.2. Uncle Hanover rallied for third.

With Dave Miller doing the driving, Misslarose returned $7.20 to her backers as the second choice in the wagering. She now has three wins in seven Meadowlands starts this year, and over the last 23 months, has won at the Big M 10 times.

"What a solid edition to the stable," said Bongiorno of the winner, who was making only her fifth start for the conditioner. "She absolutely loves the Big M. Once she got to the front tonight, I knew it would be tough to catch her. She just loves to do her work. I'm proud she can beat a solid field of aged male trotters."

Owned by Wish Me Luck Stables, Misslarose has now amassed 18 wins from 72 lifetime starts, good for earnings of $214,790.

CHURN, BABY, CHURN: A formful night of racing led to many tickets cashed on the Big M's popular multi-leg wagers. There were six winning favorites on the program, while nine of the 13 races on the card resulted in win payouts of $7.20 or less. The 50-cent Pick-5 returned $161.20 while the 50-cent Pick-4 came back $67.15.

A LITTLE MORE: You can't stop Dexter Dunn, you can only hope to contain him. The 30-year-old New Zealander, who leads the Big M driver's colony with 18 victories, won three on the Friday program. Dunn loves to win in bunches, as in the early stages of the Fall Meeting, he's won four on a card twice and three on three occasions. ... Yannick Gingras also won three on the card. ... All-source wagering on the program totaled $2,314,260. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Dave Little