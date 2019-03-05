Meadowlands stakes - Approved trainers only

East Rutherford, NJ - With stakes payments for this season's Grand Circuit events currently being accepted, The Meadowlands advises those harness racing owners who are nominating horses to these races to be aware that the - With stakes payments for this season'sevents currently being accepted, The Meadowlands advises those harness racing owners who are nominating horses to these races to be aware that the stakes conditions contain language requiring the nominated horse(s) be in the stable of an approved trainer by the date listed in those conditions.

Please contact the Racing Office at 877-782-2537 with questions.

The Articles that address trainer requirements are below;

Disputes: All owners, trainers and drivers of horses nominated to this event must be accepted to participate at the Host Track or the nomination/entry may be denied without refund of previous payments. Any change of trainers made fewer than 30 days or within four starts of the date of this race will be reviewed by the sponsor and if not accepted, may result in refusal of entry. Sponsors reserve the right to amend conditions as deemed necessary without liability.

Rules: A minimum of seven (7) separate interests may be required in any event or the event may be cancelled. All starters are subject to the detention policy of the Host Track. The rules of the Host Track and its state Racing Commission along with the USTA shall govern unless otherwise specified in these conditions. These races are subject to the Stallion Restriction Condition (SRC) see Meadowlands website for details.

Any horse nominated to any Meadowlands stakes/event must be in the care of an approved trainer by April 15, 2019 for any stake/event raced during the month of May and by May 15 for all other 2019 stakes/events.

In addition, any owner who participates in a Meadowlands Stake or Early Closing event (with added money greater than $25,000) with a trainer who has an outstanding Class 1, Class 2 or TC02 positive test having occurred on or after January 1, 2019 and under appeal in any jurisdiction will be declared ineligible to participate in any Meadowlands Stake or Early Closing event for 12 months following the conviction if such trainer is subsequently found guilty relating to the Class 1, Class 2 or TC02 positive test.

Nominator also agrees that any horse paid into any Meadowlands stake/event may be required to be stabled for up to 14 days at an approved facility within a 150 mile radius of The Meadowlands or the Tioga or Vernon Downs stable area or an approved facility in a state that agrees to cooperate in an out of competition testing protocol by the date set by The Meadowlands for that stake/event for the purpose of out of competition testing.

Failure to comply with these conditions may result in any agreement created by the acceptance of any stakes payment to be declared void at the discretion of The Meadowlands rendering the horse(s) in question ineligible to race in those stakes/events with no liability to The Meadowlands and no assurance of a refund of payments previously made to the stake/event in question.

A nomination to these events is an agreement to the above terms and conditions.

