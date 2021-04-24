Meadowlands to host high-class qualifiers

The Meadowlands is preparing to host a qualifying card filled with harness racing champions and stakes types on Saturday, Apr. 24.

The highlight of the card will be the sixth qualifier, which sees top trotting distaffers gear up for their seasons.

Hypnotic Am draws the rail with Brian Sears. The four-year-old trotting mare comes off a sophomore season in which she won the Empire Breeders Classic, New York Sire Stakes, and Kentucky Sire Stakes finals in her division. The daughter of Chapter Seven also placed in the Kentucky Futurity, Zweig Memorial, and Hambletonian Oaks last year. Trainer Marcus Melander is sending his mare out for the first time this season; it will be her first appearance since finishing fourth in the Breeders Crown in October. Courant Inc of Delray Beach owns Hypnotic Am, who has amassed $1,178,121 and won 12 of 22 starts for the company.

Felicityshagwell S goes from post two in her first qualifier of 2021. Trainer Ake Svanstedt will pilot the six-year-old mare as she prepares for her second season in North America. The daughter of Maharajah was acquired by Knutsson Trotting Inc of Del Ray Beach at the start of 2020. She performed admirably in each start, but her only win was an Open I-II at the Red Mile in October. Felicityshagwell S is seven-for-32 and has earned $247,113 in her career to date.

Perennial powerhouse Manchego makes her second qualifying appearance of the season here. The six-year-old Muscle Hill mare finished third in 1:52.3 in her Apr. 10 outing, coming home in :25.3. Nancy Takter trains the three-time Breeders Crown champion for Black Horse Racing of Lebanon (NJ). Manchego put together a superb 2020, winning the Spirit of Massachusetts Trot, two legs of the Miss Versatility, and capping it off with victories in the Breeders Crown and TVG Open. Altogether, Manchego has made $2,857,315 and won 33 times in a 56-race career. Regular reinsman Dexter Dunn will man the lines in the Apr. 24 qualifier.

Sorella hits the track for her second qualifier after finishing fourth in 1:55.3 a week prior. The Muscle Hill mare will look to build on a three-year-old year that included victories in the Hambletonian Oaks, Casual Breeze, Bluegrass, and Matron, and a second-place effort in the Breeders Crown. Nancy Takter also trains this daughter of Muscle Hill. Sorella has won 10 of her 24 lifetime attempts and raked in $873,210. Yannick Gingras is listed as her driver for Apr. 24.

Next Level Stuff is also qualifying for a second time here after winning in 1:55.4 in last week's non-competitive mile. Her 2020 three-year-old season was highlighted by her Breeders Crown victory over Sorella and Hypnotic Am, but she also won divisions of the Bluegrass, Liberty Bell, and Pennsylvania Sire Stakes. Tim Tetrick is listed on this Jim Campbell trainee. Next Level Stuff is a homebred Sebastian K mare owned by Runthetable Stables of Montvale, for which she's won 13 of her 23 starts and earned $646,816.

Madame Sherry looks to rebound after a truncated 2020 season of only one start. The four-year-old daughter of Father Patrick qualified on Apr. 8 at Spring Garden Ranch in 1:57.2, finishing second. She won her only start last year and a division of the International Stallion Stakes at two. The mare has visited the winner's circle after three of her nine outings and made $143,858. Jim Campbell trains for Coyote Wynd Farms of Vancouver. Tetrick is also listed to drive her.

The sixth qualifier is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

The Apr. 24 card will also feature big names such as the undefeated Perfect Sting, million dollar yearling purchase Maverick, world record holder Elver Hanover, Crystal Fashion, Scarlett Hanover, Treacherous Reign, Summa Cum Laude, Allywag Hanover, Warrawee Vital, Kwik Talkin, Mayhem Hanover, Save Me A Dance, and Fortify, among others. The qualifiers will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT.