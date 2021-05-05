Meadowlands updates Stakes

Also, in concert with the SBOA of NJ , The Meadowlands will add races for 3 year-olds to the Championship Meet schedule to accommodate horses left with reduced harness racing opportunities due to stakes schedule changes at Mohawk Park.

A short series for pacing mares has been placed in late May/early June while Open Trotting and Pacing events for older horses and geldings will be offered when there's a blank spot in their schedule.

Revisions and additions are listed below:

The leg of the Graduate Series for both trotters and pacers originally scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at Mohawk will be raced at The Meadowlands on the same date.

The Graduate leg for both trotters and pacers originally scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at The Meadowlands will now be raced on Saturday, June 19 at The Meadowlands.

The Graduate Series Finals will remain on Saturday, July 10 at The Meadowlands.

The leg of the Miss Versatility Series originally scheduled for Friday, May 28 at Mohawk will be raced on Saturday, May 29 at The Meadowlands.

A leg will be added to the Miss Versatility and raced on Saturday, June 12, expanding the series to now six legs.

The Miss Versatility leg scheduled for Friday, September 10 has been moved to Friday, September 3 at The Meadowlands to accommodate the relocation of the Armbro Flight eliminations on the 10th. The final remains on Jug Day at the Delaware County Fair.

Added to each Saturday during the month of June there will be separate overnight Open Pace classes for 3 year-old colt and filly pacers for a purse of $50,000 ($35,000 if there are divisions). These races will be written with preference to horses that are eligible to the Meadowlands Pace or Mistletoe Shalee and the North America Cup or Fan Hanover.