Final field for $750,000 Miracle Mile

Unlike some of the previous years, there were no Miracle Mile 'shocks' with selections for the 50th running of the great race when harness racing directors of Club Menangle settled on their final field after the two qualifying sprints were decided tonight.

After Hectorjayjay and Lennytheshark won their respective heats the David Aiken-trained pair were assured of invitations into the big race, alongside the two runners-up Yayas Hotspot and Smolda.

With Lazarus already accepting a spot after winning last week's Chariots Of Fire that effectively left three invitations to be issued.

Chariots Of Fire placegetters Our Waikiki Beach and Salty Robyn were invited alongside Hunter Cup winner Bling It On, ensuring the strongest field possible will go around next Saturday night.

Connections ruled out a possible invitation for defending champion Have Faith In Me, who finished a disappointing sixth in the Canadian Club Sprint.

Mark Purdon's All Stars stable decided all was not right with their erratic son of Bettors Delight , declaring he would not be seeking a return invitation.

Still the race will have a trio of four-year-olds contesting the big race with Lazarus, Our Waikiki Beach and Salty Robyn all genuine contenders.

The Purdon stable will have three runners, Lazarus, Our Waikiki Beach and Smolda, the Shane Tritton stable will have two with Yayas Hotspot and Salty Robyn and the David Aiken stable will have Lennytheshark and Hectorjayjay. The only other stable with a runner is John McCarthy's Bling It On.

Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark

Hectorjayjay by Dream Away

Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

Yayas Hotspot by Jereme's Jet

Smolda by Courage Under Fire

Our Waikiki Beach by Somebeachsomewhere

Salty Robyn by Art Official

Bling It On by American Ideal

The two reserves will be Aztec Bromac by American Ideal (1st emergency) and Major Crocker by Art Major (2nd emergency) . . . both finished third in their respective sprints.