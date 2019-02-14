Bettor be at Karaka

$315,000,000 Million and counting, that’s the progeny earnings of the most influential dual hemisphere stallion in history, his name is Bettor’s Delight . Affectionally, known as ‘The King’, Bettor’s Delight still leads the way at the ripe age of 21 years old.

They say the young replace the old, in the breeding shed but Bettor’s Delight belies that myth! Bettor’s Delight progeny are built to last, his progeny continue to be part of any age group racing, anywhere, anytime!

Come yearling sale time, he is always part of the action. At Karaka on Monday, February 18th, prominent New Zealand nursery Woodlands Stud, have consigned 19 sons and daughters of Bettor’s Delight.

The draft are all for genuine sale and come from New Zealand’s best families. All Woodlands Stud yearlings are meticulously prepared by stud master Tony Grayling and his staff. No stone is left unturned in our yearlings’ preparation from the day they are born.

We invite you to inspect our yearlings at Karaka from Friday the 15th of February.

We will also be parading our yearlings on Sunday 17 th of February at 2.30pm as part on the New Zealand bloodstock yearling parade.

Woodlands bred and sold yearlings continue to win on the race track. Recent sales purchases include Spanish Armada, I’m Another Masterpiece, stunning recent 2yo debut winner Line Up, Henry Hubert, Jesse Duke and Supreme Dominator, all of these classy standardbreds are by Bettor’s Delight!

If you are looking for a yearling purchase at Karaka in 2019, look no further than this year’s Woodlands Stud draft.

Remember Bettor’s Delight has shaped the standardbred breeding industry like no other stallion!



Lot 20 Bettor's Delight - Kamwood Lady

Lot 59 Bettor's Delight - Mersault





Lot 140 Bettor's Delight - Diamond Like







Any inquires regards our draft to Stacey Markham on 021 595492 or Mark Hughes on 0451 650707