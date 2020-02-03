IRT to sponsor harness racing Jewels

International equine airfreight company IRT have shown their support for the harness racing industry by becoming the major sponsor of the IRT Harness Jewels 2020, to be held at Cambridge Raceway on May 30.

Cambridge Raceway chief executive Dave Branch was delighted to announce IRT as the Harness Jewels' major sponsor.



"The commitment IRT is showing to the harness racing industry is amazing, having sponsored the 2019 Jewels, 2019 Inter Dominions and now the 2020 Harness Jewels," Branch said.



"We are really looking forward to working with a partner who is just as excited and passionate about the event as we are."



IRT managing director Richard Cole said the company was pleased to become the major sponsor of the Jewels for a second successive year and show their support for the industry.



"We are very proud to be the major sponsor of such a prestigious event that is the IRT Harness Jewels," Cole said.



"It's an event that means a lot to the harness racing community and beyond, so for us to be able to give back on such a large scale is really important for us."

IRT has a long association with the harness racing industry and Cole said it was important to show the company's support through sponsoring events like the Harness Jewels.



"IRT has a long and rich history with harness racing. From being at the forefront of stallion shuttling to and from the US, flying the greats like Cardigan Bay and Young Quinn, to being the top airfreighter of Standardbreds from New Zealand to the US and Australia.



"Harness racing has and always will be important to us, which makes it even more special to be sponsoring this event again for 2020."



Cole said he is once again looking forward to being on track to take in the electric atmosphere of Jewels day.



"We are very much looking forward to the event being held at Cambridge Raceway.



"David Branch and his team know how to put on a good show and we are sure this will be another fantastic IRT Harness Jewels day with Group One racing at its best."



2020 will be the second year the Harness Jewels will be held at Cambridge Raceway under Branch's leadership and he said he is looking forward to the challenge.



"The Jewels mean a lot to Cambridge and as a club it gives us a real focus and something to look forward to every couple of years," Branch said.



"It is one of the best opportunities we get to showcase harness racing in our community.



"2018 was all about the awareness with flags down the main street and signage all around town, 2020 will be about getting more of the community involved and along for the day."



Branch is also looking forward to the Jewels Eve meeting, which will take place at Cambridge Raceway on May 29.



"It's something we pushed for as it gives us another opportunity to host our out of town guests and visitors," he said.



"The Friday night event will be laid back and a good chance for industry participants, out of town guests, and locals to relax before the big day." - Cambridge Raceway

Hospitality packages for the IRT Harness Jewels 2020 go on sale Wednesday 5th of February 2020

Courtney Clarke

Communications and Marketing Co-Ordinator | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc