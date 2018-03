Australian fillies nominated for NZ Oaks

Auckland Reactor star filly Soho Burning Love coming to New Zealand for The Oaks

Nominations have recently closed for the harness racing 2018 Group One $150,000 The Breeders FastTrack New Zealand Oaks which will be held on 18 May.

A very pleasing number of 37 pacing fillies have been nominated.

It is also fantastic to see two Australian entries; Soho Burning Love ( Auckland Reactor ) and Shez All Rock ( Rock N Roll Heaven ) amongst the nominations.

Their current fixed odds prices (NZ Dollars) will be released by the TAB early next week.

Please note sustaining fee is due on Wednesday, 18 April 2018 at 3pm (NZ time).

For full details on the breakdown of stakes and conditions, please click here ..

Alternatively, please call Addington’s Racing Department on 03 338 9094.