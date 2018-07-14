Harrison wins the NZ Junior Driver Champs

The 2018 McMillan Equine Feeds NZ Junior Driver Champion has been found. Congratulations to Alicia Harrison who finished the Championship on 49 points after continuing her winning streak by taking out Heat 3 on Queen Of Glory, and securing the Championship with a mid placing in the last and final heat.
Second placing was taken out by Benjamin Butcher and third place went to Mark Hurrell.
The championship was hard fought throughout all four heats but after Alicia got off to an early lead, she was always the one to beat. “It’s been a real privilege, and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Harrison.
The Inter-Island competition was won by Team North, team captain Benjamin Butcher is pleased to have the trophy back in the North. “It’s good to have it coming home” said Butcher.
We would like to thank all the trainers and owners who supported this series and also to our sponsor Mcmillan Equine Feeds.
Please see the full final standings below:
Final Points
Alicia Harrison 49
Benjamin Butcher 46
Mark Hurrell 39
Matt Anderson 34
Luke Whittaker 29
Dylan Ferguson 27
Jack MacKinnon 26
Tony Cameron 26
Ben Hope
Kimberley Butt 18
John Morrison 17
Sheree Tomlinson 12
North Island 203
South Island 145
