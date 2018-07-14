Harrison wins the NZ Junior Driver Champs

The 2018 McMillan Equine Feeds NZ Junior Driver Champion has been found. Congratulations to Alicia Harrison who finished the Championship on 49 points after continuing her winning streak by taking out Heat 3 on Queen Of Glory, and securing the Championship with a mid placing in the last and final heat.

Second placing was taken out by Benjamin Butcher and third place went to Mark Hurrell.

The championship was hard fought throughout all four heats but after Alicia got off to an early lead, she was always the one to beat. “It’s been a real privilege, and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Harrison.

The Inter-Island competition was won by Team North, team captain Benjamin Butcher is pleased to have the trophy back in the North. “It’s good to have it coming home” said Butcher.

We would like to thank all the trainers and owners who supported this series and also to our sponsor Mcmillan Equine Feeds.

Please see the full final standings below:

Final Points

Alicia Harrison 49

Benjamin Butcher 46

Mark Hurrell 39

Matt Anderson 34

Luke Whittaker 29

Dylan Ferguson 27

Jack MacKinnon 26

Tony Cameron 26

Ben Hope 25

Kimberley Butt 18

John Morrison 17

Sheree Tomlinson 12

North Island 203

South Island 145

