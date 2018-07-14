Day At The Track

Harrison wins the NZ Junior Driver Champs

09:40 PM 13 Jul 2018 NZST
Alicia Harrison,Harness racing
Alicia Harrison after winning on Queen Of Glory tonight
HRNZ photo

The 2018 McMillan Equine Feeds NZ Junior Driver Champion has been found. Congratulations to Alicia Harrison who finished the Championship on 49 points after continuing her winning streak by taking out Heat 3 on Queen Of Glory, and securing the  Championship with a mid placing in the last and final heat.

Second placing was taken out by Benjamin Butcher and third place went to Mark Hurrell

The championship was hard fought throughout all four heats but after Alicia got off to an early lead, she was always the one to beat. “It’s been a real privilege, and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Harrison.

The Inter-Island competition was won by Team North, team captain Benjamin Butcher is pleased to have the trophy back in the North. “It’s good to have it coming home” said Butcher.

We would like to thank all the trainers and owners who supported this series and also to our sponsor Mcmillan Equine Feeds.

Please see the full final standings below:

 

Final Points     

Alicia Harrison                   49

Benjamin Butcher             46

Mark Hurrell                      39

Matt Anderson                  34

Luke Whittaker                  29

Dylan Ferguson                 27

Jack MacKinnon                26

Tony Cameron                   26

Ben Hope                            25

Kimberley Butt                  18

John Morrison                   17

Sheree Tomlinson             12

                                                 

North Island                     203

South Island                     145

 

 

Courtney Clarke

Marketing and Communications Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc

